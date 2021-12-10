HIGHLAND, Wis. — The Belmont girls basketball team continues to roll after knocking off Wisconsin Division 5 No. 4-ranked Highland on Thursday night, 61-50, to improve to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in Six Rivers West play.
The No. 7-ranked Braves cashed in from the free-throw line, going 20-for-25 in the second half alone, and held off a feisty Cardinal comeback effort.
Belmont used a 9-0 run to end the first half, taking a 28-15 lead into the break.
“We tend to score in bunches this season,” Belmont coach Kaleen McGettigan said. “Highland is the best team we’ve faced so far this season, and we knew they were going to come out in the second half giving us their very best. We just had to handle what they were going to come at us with.”
The Cardinals (4-1, 1-1) brought the pressure in the second half, forcing several Belmont turnovers, but the Braves were able to draw plenty of contact, getting to the free-throw line early and often.
“These girls have worked so hard at getting better at free throws,” McGettigan said. “That had been a weakness of theirs, and I’m just so proud of them for putting in the work.”
The Braves finished the game 28-for-36 from the line.
“We were able to get Highland into some foul trouble, and free throws won us this game,” Belmont’s lone senior, Ashley Freeman, said. “We had a lot of girls step up after Chloe (Crapp) got hurt, and this was just a really fun win.”
Crapp, who came in averaging more than nine points per game, went down with an injury late in the first half.
“We are lucky to have great depth this year,” McGettigan said. “We have girls that can rotate in seamlessly and allow us to keep fresh legs on the floor.”
Highland began their comeback effort in the second half, before tying the game up at 46-46 with 3:14 remaining on a pair of free throws from Katelyn Esser.
Belmont answered back on the other end with free throws from junior Tori Nodolf, and would not let the Cardinals pull any closer for the remainder of the game. The Braves then used a 13-point run that began with Nodolf’s free throws to seal the win.
“We have been in some close games already this season, so this wasn’t anything new for us,” said Freeman, who finished the game with a team-high 20 points. “This team is so much fun to play with. We have different leading scorers every night, and we just love one another. We have coaches that really care about us, and it’s just a great team to be a part of.”
Nodolf added 14 points, while sophomore Reese Runde added nine.
“To see the growth this team has shown already this season is amazing,” McGettigan said. “This is a special group, and they have all played a huge role in the program we’ve been building.”