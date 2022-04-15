Jackson Hallum will find the right blend of business and pleasure when he returns to his old stomping grounds tonight.
Hallum will make his first trip back to Green Bay when the Dubuque Fighting Saints visit the Gamblers in the front end of a home-and-home series. The teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“I’m definitely looking forward to it, because I’ll have a chance to see my old billet family, all my friends, and some of the guys I met with for Bible study there are coming, too,” said Hallum, who was acquired Feb. 24 for Peter Kramer just ahead of the USHL trade deadline. “I’m sure it will be a little awkward, because Green Bay was such a big part of my development, but it will be nice to see everybody.
“It will be a challenge to keep it serious between the whistles. But these are games where we need the points, and I have to remember that. I can be friends with them before and after the game.”
Dubuque (37-16-2-3, 79 standings points) has already clinched a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but can still catch Chicago (36-12-8-1, 81 points) for the No. 1 seed.
After this weekend, the Saints conclude the regular season with a home-and-home series with Cedar Rapids. Chicago visits Youngstown twice and Team USA’s U17s once this weekend, then concludes the regular-season with a home-and-home against Muskegon.
Hallum, a University of Michigan recruit and Vegas Golden Knights prospect, has contributed seven goals and 17 points in 17 games since the trade. He ranks 11th in USHL scoring with 28 goals and 66 points in 58 games this season.
Hallum played parts of two seasons for Pat Mikesch, who will not return to the Green Bay bench next season after 11 seasons at the helm. He spent three seasons as associate head coach and 11 as head coach.
“Pat is a really good coach, and I learned a lot in playing for him,” Hallum said. “It’ll be a little weird next year when you see the Green Bay Gamblers and he’s not there. But I wish him nothing but the best.”
ECHL honors Maniscalco — Former Saints defenseman and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Josh Maniscalco earned second-team all-ECHL as well as all-rookie team honors as a member of the Wheeling (W.Va.) Nailers. The 23-year-old former Arizona State standout contributed 17 goals and 51 points in 62 games. He has also played 10 games for the Penguins’ top affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Miska named to all-time BCHL team — The British Columbia Jr. Hockey League named goalie Hunter Miska to its 60th-year anniversary team recently. He went 53-21-5 with a .924 save percentage, a 2.03 goals against average and seven shutouts for the Penticton Vees from 2013-15 before spending a season in Dubuque. Miska starred at Minnesota-Duluth and now plays for the Colorado Eagles, the AHL affiliate of the the Colorado Avalanche.
Thrun collects all-American honor — Harvard junior defenseman Henry Thrun, who played for Dubuque last season when the Ivy League opted not to play because of COVID-19 concerns, earned second-team all-American honors from the American Hockey Coaches Association on Friday. The Anaheim Ducks prospect contributed seven goals and 32 points in 35 games and helped the Crimson reach the NCAA tournament.
Portillo to return to Michigan — Erik Portillo, who led the University of Michigan to the Frozen Four semifinals, will return to the Wolverines for his junior season next fall rather than signing with the Buffalo Sabres, who selected him 67th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. He was the USHL goalie of the year for Dubuque in 2019-20.
Doyle to Northeastern — Former Saints defenseman Braden Doyle, who started the season at Boston University before leaving at the semester and finishing the season with the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League, will transfer to Northeastern University in the fall.
Kjellberg to Northern Michigan — Former Saints defenseman Simon Kjellberg, who played the past two seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, entered the transfer portal and will continue his career at Northern Michigan. He is a New York Rangers prospect.