It was just the type of game Devonta Jackson was hoping for after the holiday break.
Balanced offense, stubborn defense and a Dubuque Senior victory.
Senior jumped on top of Dubuque Wahlert early and held off several Golden Eagle rallies during a 60-46 boys basketball win on Tuesday at James Nora Gymnasium.
Both the Senior student section and the Rams’ players donned shirts in support of Walker Tart, Senior’s unquestioned emotional leader, who is out of action for the Rams due to illness.
“I played this one for (Tart),” Jackson said. “And I’m going to keep playing for him.”
The contest was a perfect homage to Tart with Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jalen Johnson leading Senior with 10 points apiece. Jon Wille added nine while Jackson and Jacob Williams chipped in eight each for the Rams, who improved to 7-0.
“I told the guys, ‘Play like Walker plays,’” Senior coach Wendell Eimers said. “I think that really sunk in with them. We came out and competed hard.”
Indeed. In a blink, Senior was up, 8-0, at the start.
After the Rams controlled the opening tip, Jackson immediately banked in a shot in the low post, then stole a pass and threw down a dunk.
Jacobsmeier turned another Wahlert turnover into a transition bucket for the Rams and Williams connected for Senior’s fourth-straight unanswered basket 59 seconds into the game.
Duke Faley and Seamus Crahan got Wahlert (3-4) off the mat.
Faley buried a 3-pointer and leaned in for a layup to get Wahlert on the board. His 3-pointer with 2:39 left tied things at 10.
Crahan had seven points in the opening frame, including a three-point play with 1:24 left in the first that gave the Eagles their first lead of the game, 15-12.
Faley had 10 points to lead Wahlert. Crahan added nine.
The second quarter was back-and-forth with two ties and five lead changes.
But the first half ended in much the same way it started.
Johnson’s off-balance 15-footer fell to cap a 6-0 Senior run to end the first half and send Senior to the locker room up, 30-26.
Senior opened the third quarter with another decisive run — this one a 9-0 run with four different Rams contributing scores.
Wahlert missed four-straight shots and turned the ball over three times before Jack Walsh’s driving jumper fell. It was the Eagles’ only field goal in the period as Senior took its biggest lead of the game, 45-29, heading into the fourth.
“This felt good,” Jackson said. “(Wahlert) beat us twice last year. We really wanted this one. Our defense in the first 3 minutes after halftime really won the game for us.”
Wahlert wouldn’t cave. The Eagles tried to make things interesting early in the fourth, with a 6-2 run to start the period. Four of the Eagles’ points came on consecutive free-throw makes, but Wahlert would go on to miss a pivotal pair of front-end bonus free-throw attempts, and the Rams connected on five-straight from the line themselves to pull away
“It started the last 2 minutes of the (first half),” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “This was a game of runs and (Senior) had the better runs. Our guys are going to fight through it, though, and they did.”
