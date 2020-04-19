Some argue harassment of sports officials is warding people away from the craft. Others contend that the pay combined with time commitment hasn’t enticed enough people to join the referee ranks.
Whatever the case, on this there’s no debate: across the board, there’s a referee shortage. It’s come to the point where administrators have begun looking to the law for help.
In December, Wisconsin State Reps. Todd Novak and Don Vruwink introduced LRB-4781 — an act that, if ratified by the state assembly, would steepen the punishments doled out to people who harass youth and prep sports officials.
Technically, it’s already illegal to harass referees (let alone anyone). In Wisconsin, harassment is punishable with a Class B misdemeanor, carrying a $1,000 fine.
The new proposed law raises that penalty to a Class A misdemeanor for harassing sports officials, which can carry fines up to $10,000 and jail time up to five months. The bill also calls for up to 40 hours of community service as well as anger management or abusive behavior intervention at the offender’s expense.
Wisconsin’s proposal isn’t unprecedented. There are currently 33 states that have adopted laws specifying the protection of refs. Illinois ratified an act in 1998 that characterized sports official confrontations as “aggravated assault.” Novak and Vruwink said they crafted their bill off of similar legislation passed throughout the country.
“With anything, when you have an idea, the first thing you do is look to other states,” said Novak, a locally elected representative from Wisconsin District 51 and Iowa-Grant alum. “We worked on this for quite a few months before we finally introduced it. You do a lot of work to put something like this together because you want to make a good statement.”
Novak and Vruwink were close to putting the bill to the assembly floor for debate. In part due to the coronavirus outbreak, LRB-4781 was pushed back to the next legislative session. The two state reps plan to amend some language in the law that would put an emphasis on community service rather than jail time or large fines, with the goal of passing the bill by February 2021.
The objective isn’t to punish people, Vruwink said. Instead, he hopes the law will act as a “deterrent” for people who demean referees. By decreasing the number of nasty run-ins between officials and fans, perhaps people will want to become licensed referees. It also might slow the number of current referees who want to quit because of negative fan interactions.
“We’re seeing these shortages come about and that’s why we feel like legislation is necessary,” said Vruwink, himself a youth softball umpire based in Milton, Wis. “A lot of new umpires and officials will quit within three years.”
Vruwink and Novak believe their bill is gaining momentum. As members of opposite parties, they’re showing bipartisan support as co-authors. Nine state senators and 28 representatives have vocalized approval of the bill, and it’s also been endorsed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA), Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association and the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO).
“It’s a shame that we have to be going through this, frankly, but we do because harassing sports officials has become a problem,” said Barry Mano, NASO president based in Racine, Wis. He said his office receives a new video every week of fans berating referees. “It’s a necessary step. … It’s the bane of youth sports today – bad fan behavior.”
Like Wisconsin, Iowa is also among states without any sports officiating law in the books. A similar piece of legislation, Senate File 2023, was introduced by State Rep. Bob Kressig in the Iowa Legislature in January. It created civil liability for referees, “providing criminal penalties for assault of sports officials.” The bill would have provided refs with the same level of protection afforded to police officers, firefighters and other government officials.
But the Iowa bill died at the committee level and was never up for vote. Tom Keating, director of the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and former Dubuque Wahlert volleyball coach, believes that educating fans works better than punishment.
“Especially in our young officials, we’re seeing them leave, which is especially concerning,” Keating said. He’s issued several memos in the last year zeroing in on fan behavior and how it’s contributed to a ref shortage. “When you’re hearing young people aren’t renewing (their officiating licenses) after a year or two, that becomes problematic.
“Better than punishment, education is a great first step,” he added. “The reality is sports evoke a lot of emotion. The question is what do we do with that? This is all a matter of self control.”
Others have argued that no one law will ever truly solve the referee shortage. Chuck Brittain, a Waverly, Iowa, native who schedules officials throughout northeast Iowa, said that ref harassment is often a “heat of the moment” exchange.
He contends that the best way to keep officials in sports is to mentor them through difficult situations. And instead of legislating respect from fans, Brittain said educators can do a better job of cultivating sportsmanship. Brittain also thinks there will never truly be a “surplus” of refs.
“I think we have to be careful thinking that a law will fix it,” said Brittain, himself an official who once had to have an incident with a fan mitigated through court. “Society is going to have to fix it. … Fans need to respect the whole process. If there’s one thing that comes out of this it’s that people need to respect the game and if we can get to a level of respect for everybody, we’ll never have a problem in sports.”
Even supporters of referee laws agree that there’s no singular “magic pill” that’s going to fix the plight of sports officials. But, with ref numbers continuing to decline, Mano said youth sports have arrived at a point of desperation.
And at the very least, referee laws put the issue on people’s minds.
“You have people in Wisconsin finally saying enough already,” Mano said. “Do we want to send somebody to jail? No. But the legislation is important because it puts the focus on the issue.”