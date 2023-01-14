Jake Sondreal scored with 46 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday night at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids.

The Saints earned their third consecutive win and second in as many nights against their Dupaco Cowbell Cup rivals. Dubuque improved to 7-2-0 for 14 points in the Cowbell Cup series to take a two-point lead on second-place Cedar Rapids.

