JoJo Lewis continued his dominance on Saturday.
The Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked 220-pounder improved to 25-1 on the season with a first-place performance at the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout at Bettendorf High School.
Other than a second-round bye, Lewis won every match by fall, including a pin at 3:49 over Burlington’s Julian Perez-Hall in the championship.
Hempstead (157.5) placed third in the team standings behind first place Bettendorf (229) and runner-up Johnston (188.5).
The Mustangs got individual runner-up finishes from Mitchell Pins (106), Mitchell Murphy (120) and Zach Conlon (285).
Hawks win title — At Perry, Iowa: Brent Yonkovic (152) and Cameron Geuther (285) won championships and Brayden Maury (113), Carson Less (120) and Will Ward (195) finished as runners-up to help West Delaware win the Perry Invitational team title, 223-204, over Webster City.
Wildcats crown 3 — At Monona, Iowa: Nathan Bietz (195), Brady Davis (220) and Aiden Salow (285) each won individual championships to help Maquoketa Valley finish sixth at the MFL/Mar-Mac Invitational. Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores (106) and Lancaster’s Jamin Crapp (120) also won individual championships.
Hiland 2nd — At Le Mars, Iowa: Bellevue’s Jack Hiland suffered just his second loss of the season, moving to 31-2 and finishing runner-up at 220 pounds at the Le Mars Invitational. Jake Hiland was third at 145 for the Comets.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Bobcats crown pair — At Wellman, Iowa: Sharidan Engelken (190) and Adriana Shepherd (235) each pinned their way to championships for Western Dubuque at the Mid-Prairie Invitational. Josie Jecklin was runner-up at 155 for the Bobcats.
Leibfried, Knief win titles — At Le Mars, Iowa: Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried won a 6-0 decision in the 125 final, and teammate Kelsey Knief won by fall late in the first period of the 155 final at the Le Mars Invitational.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 74, Don Bosco 49 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Iowa Class 1A No. 9-ranked Mohawks handled Don Bosco in a lopsided contest at Coe College. Evan Scott scored 23 points to lead Bellevue Marquette.
Maquoketa 83, Monticello 78 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Tye Hardin scored 27 points, Ty Hinz added 23 and Carter Meyer 20 as the high-scoring Cardinals outlasted Monticello on Friday to improve to 9-2 on the year.
Glasgow nets triple-double — At Lanark, Ill.: Connor Glasgow recorded a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and Parker Studtmann had 25 points to lead Galena to a 74-60 upset of Class 1A No. 3-ranked Pecatonica at the Martin Luther King Tournament.
Glasgow also led the Pirates with 17 points in a 59-50 victory over host Eastland. Studtmann added 13 points and Kolby Knautz chipped in 12.
The Pirates will play in Monday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 2-0 — At Byron, Ill.: Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Galena got 23 points from Gracie Furlong, 22 from Addie Hefel and 14 from Taylor Burcham in a 63-44 rout of Rosary at the Byron Tournament. The Pirates later defeated Harlem, 36-19, to improve to 21-0.
Boscobel 62, Southwestern 51 — At Boscobel, Wis. Deanna Ramaker netted 16 points, Alana Splinter added 11, but the Wildcats were defeated by the Bulldogs on Friday. Erin Knowles had a game-best 32 points for Boscobel.
BOYS BOWLING
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,805, Dubuque Wahlert 2,744 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Aaron Kluesner rolled a 422 series and Brevin Hawkinson a 397, but the Saints snuck by the Golden Eagles on Friday.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,615, Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,462 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Kelzer has a series-best 421, Erin King a 362 and Theresa Kircher a 347 to lead the Golden Eagles past the Saints on Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 77, Simpson 73 — At Indianola, Iowa: Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins recorded a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, Tabria Thomas scored 21 points and Isabella Tierney netted 15 as the Spartans (10-6, 4-3 American Rivers Conference) bested the Storm.
Loras 91, Nebraska Wesleyan 43 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Former Hempstead standout Madison Fleckenstein erupted for 28 points, including five 3-pointers, Daniella Jarrell knocked down four more triples for 16 points, and the Duhawks routed the Prairie Wolves.
Clarke 73, Peru State 51 — At Kehl Center: The NAIA eighth-ranked Pride won their eighth straight game behind Nicole McDermott’s 11-point, 12-rebound double-double. Taylor Haase added 17 points and Emma Kelchen 13 for Clarke (15-2, 9-2 Heart).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 86, Simpson 74 — At Indianola, Iowa: Jaylin McCants erupted for 35 points and 10 rebounds and Brock Simon chipped in 12 points as the Spartans (11-5, 4-3 A-R-C) handled the Storm for a conference road win.
Peru State 73, Clarke 70 — At Kehl Center: Anthony Eddy had 15 points, while Chandler Dean, Chris Burnell and Lajarrion Spinks each had 14, but the Pride (8-8, 3-7 Heart) fell at home.
Nebraska Wesleyan 59, Loras 58 — At Lincoln, Neb.: Declan Ciurlik had 15 points and Ali Sabet 10, but the Duhawks (11-5, 5-2 A-R-C) dropped a road conference contest.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks 4th — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: Loras placed fourth with 96.5 team points at the Cliff Keen-Mike Duroe Invite. Zeb Gnida claimed first at 174 and Daniel Meeker was the 157 runner-up. UW-Platteville was eighth as a team with 63 points. Kasey Ross was runner-up at 184.
