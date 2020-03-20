Cole Aldrich’s hook shot over Jordan Eglseder gives the opening points to Kansas, 17 seconds in.
As Northern Iowa brings the ball up for its first possession, CBS color commentator Dan Bonner explains to a live national audience how important this Aldrich-Eglseder matchup will be the rest of the night.
The 6-foot-11, 253-pound Aldrich (a junior) is the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. He’s just two years removed from winning a national title with Kansas. In a few months, the New Orleans Hornets will select Aldrich with the 11th pick of the NBA draft. He’ll become one of five Jayhawks on this roster who will eventually go in the first round.
The 7-foot, 280-pound Eglseder (a senior) hails from Bellevue, Iowa. He competed at Bellevue Marquette in Iowa’s smallest high school division. Even then, Eglseder didn’t see the varsity floor until his sophomore year, despite being one of the largest people (let alone preps) this state has ever produced. His college team has never advanced past the second round of the NCAA tournament.
He’s not especially known for shooting 3-pointers, either. Nonetheless, as the ball finds its way to an open Eglseder behind the arc, 45 seconds into the game, the Bellevue big man lets one fly.
It bricks.
“They’re going to have to find some offensive rebounds and they’re going to have to make some 3s,” Bonner remarks, as UNI’s Adam Koch collects the offensive board and the Panthers work the ball around. “But Eglseder has only made one 3-point shot all year long. I don’t know if he’s the guy you want hoisting those 3s.”
As if on cue, the ball has found its way again to Eglseder behind the arc. Aldrich doesn’t even bother to close out this time. Eglseder gives it another go.
The ball splashes through the net. Northern Iowa has just taken a 3-2 lead on the top-ranked team in college basketball.
“What do I know?” Bonner says.
SETTING A TONE
It turns out the whole college basketball world knew very little.
By the end of that game, which took place precisely 10 years ago today in Oklahoma City, Northern Iowa busted everybody’s bracket. The ninth-seeded Panthers upended top-seeded Kansas, 69-67, in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
At the time, the Jayhawks were the No. 1 team in the country, Big 12 champions and boasting two all-Americans on the roster. Mid-major Northern Iowa boasted fewer NCAA tournament wins in program history than Kansas had amassed the previous two years and had never advanced past the second round.
The game’s signature moment came when Ali Farokhmanesh drilled a (potentially ill-advised) 3-pointer with 35 seconds left ahead of the break to put the Panthers up by four. It’s an iconic vignette in the history of UNI sports, one that Panther fans easily recall (including Bonner’s “You can’t be serious” call after Farokhmanesh’s shot).
Even a decade later, Eglseder can’t help but rub the raised skin on his still massive arms, grinning ear-to-ear as he reflects on that moment.
It was March Madness at its finest.
“Every time you see that shot, you get those goosebumps,” said Eglseder, now 31, who watched the Farokhmanesh shot from the bench. “My god. When that shot went in, just chills. It was crazy.”
Eglseder’s contribution is less remembered than Farokhmanesh. But with 10 years hindsight between then and now, his play in the Kansas game was as vital to the upset as anyone wearing the purple and gold.
All of those memories have come flooding back this year. Eglseder was enshrined into the Panthers’ Hall of Fame with his teammates from that 2009-10 squad last fall, honored at halftime of the UNI-Drake game in February and inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame last week (alongside longtime Dyersville Beckman coach Dan Correy).
“After 10 years go by, you start to forget a lot of those things,” said Eglseder. “It just happened to be that we got inducted into the UNI Hall of Fame this year, the same year that I’m inducted into the Iowa one. So a lot of memories start building back up and you start to remember that you were actually pretty good at this once.”
While Farokhmanesh is remembered as the game’s “closer,” Eglseder was UNI’s “tone-setter” against Kansas. The Panthers never trailed again after Eglseder’s 3. He drilled a fadeaway 15-footer over Aldrich’s outstretched arm moments later, which was part of a 10-point run that allowed UNI to seize early control. Eglseder had a team-high 10 points as his team took a 36-28 lead at halftime. He finished the game second behind Farokhmanesh with 14 points and tied for the team lead with five rebounds.
But Eglseder set a different kind of tone long before the Kansas game. Ben Jacobson, UNI’s head coach then and now, said the Panthers saw the Bellevue product as the centerpiece for what wound up being one of the university’s most successful recruiting classes.
“At the time he was the big body, but soft hands, great touch, good footwork,” said Jacobson. “We saw those things and we offered. That was one of the more important moments in our time at Northern Iowa was when he committed early.”
The Panthers made a scholarship offer to Eglseder before he’d played a single minute of high school varsity basketball. With a senior-heavy Marquette squad in 2002-03, hall of fame Mohawks coach Jim Squiers stashed Eglseder on the school’s sophomore squad — a decision Squiers later called “stupid.”
The coach promoted Eglseder to varsity for Marquette’s playoff run that year, which ended in a trip to the Iowa Class 1A state tournament. There, while seated next to Squiers’ wife in the stands, then-UNI coach Greg McDermott began inquiring about the then-6-10 freshman.
“He was standing in the huddle and my wife just happened to be sitting with Coach McDermott,” said Squiers, the Mohawks’ all-time wins leader, now retired. “My wife said to keep an eye on (Eglseder). He’s going to be 7-foot.”
The following summer, Eglseder, Squiers and Marquette attended the Panthers’ team camp. While there, UNI coaches took Eglseder aside for measurements, toured team facilities and expressed their strong desire to see him in a Panthers’ uniform.
“Back then, it was a respect thing,” Eglseder said. “I hadn’t really played any basketball yet. I really didn’t think I was that good. I was overweight. I didn’t know how good I was going to be.
“Somehow they saw something in me and I respected that.”
Years later, UNI’s gamble looks far less risky. Eglseder played his way onto the all-state team each of his three remaining years with Marquette. He was named captain of the all-state tournament team as a sophomore, and took the Mohawks to the 1A final his senior year.
As Eglseder’s profile grew, friends asked him if he doubted his early commitment to a mid-major school. For Eglseder, the decision was never in doubt.
OVERLOOKED
Heading into Kansas, it wasn’t a matter of “if” the Jayhawks would beat the Panthers but “how bad.” UNI needed a Farokhmanesh buzzer-beater just to escape eighth-seeded UNLV in the opening round. Kansas was seeking its fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance, a place the Panthers had never been.
In the 48 hours before tip-off, one analyst pondered if anyone on UNI would start for the Jayhawks.
Maybe the Panthers didn’t stack up to Kansas’ reputation, but the players felt severely overlooked. UNI already set a new school record at 29-4 entering the game. The Panthers were back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference regular-season and tournament champs, with the two-time reigning MVC coach of the year in Jacobson, the 2009-10 conference player of the year in Koch and Lucas O’Rear — the two-time MVC sixth man of the year. They returned every starter from their tournament run the season before, where they lost as a 12 seed to No. 5 Purdue in the first round.
“I think that outside talk really motivated the guys,” said Jacobson. “We’re sitting there as a team that’s ranked in the top 25. We were in the tournament the year before, in the second round, too. I could sense that they weren’t real happy that everyone doubted them. Everyone doubted that they could get the job done.”
Eglseder took particular issue with Aldrich. Prior to their matchup, the Kansas center claimed he didn’t know who Eglseder was. In fact, both players faced off at UNI camps together in high school as well as the AAU circuit.
“When I had some reporters ask me about the matchup, I’d said ‘Yeah, we played together not too long ago,’” said Eglseder, an all-MVC second-team player that year. “When (Aldrich) got asked about me, he mentioned that he didn’t even know who I was. That’s messed up.
“We’d talked multiple times before that. I don’t know what it was. But whatever. We got the last laugh.”
This wasn’t a team that needed any extra incentives. Jacobson described a group of players that would hammer each other in practices, to a point where it was hard to fathom they were even friends off the court. Come gametime, though, the Panthers were as close-knit as it gets on the hardwood.
When it came time to tip against Kansas, Jacobson said the “outside noise” — the doubters away from UNI’s circle — pushed the Panthers over the edge.
“They’d already established that we might win, we might not, but we won’t back down,” Jacobson said. “I wasn’t concerned that the moment might be too big for us. I knew we would show up.”
AFTER MADNESS
There are some things Eglseder would rather not touch upon.
Six days after the Kansas game, Northern Iowa lost to Michigan State, 59-52, in the Sweet 16 in St. Louis, ending the Panthers’ season at 30-5. It was the last college game of Eglseder’s career and he prefers not to relive it. He doesn’t want to open up about the 2009 Purdue loss, either. And that 49-47 1A state championship game loss to George-Little Rock in 2006 (which blemished what would’ve been a perfect season for Marquette) is still too much heartbreak to bear all these years later.
“I’ve never looked at the Michigan State game and I’ve never looked at my state championship game. I don’t even want to watch them. I probably never will,” Eglseder said. “It’s probably an ‘in my head’ kind of thing. But the Kansas one, even though we won, I’ve never actually watched the full game.”
Following graduation, Eglseder appeared in three NBA Summer League games and eventually signed a multi-year contract with the Houston Rockets as an undrafted free agent. He blew out his knee for a fifth time, and the Rockets cut him in October 2010.
Over the next six seasons, Eglseder bounced around several overseas basketball leagues, pursuing his dream. Seemingly with each new arrival, he suffered another setback.
Eglseder returned stateside to Dubuque. It was time to hang it up, and his reflection of that time even now is brief.
“Every single time I got healthy, it just happened again, and again, and again,” Eglseder said. “I came back from Spain and had my eighth knee surgery. … It was just time. My doctor told me after my fifth one that I should take it easy and I never did. After eight, I said, ‘It’s probably time.’”
Eglseder has been enjoying a much quieter life in the years since. It mostly revolves around his daughter, Brynnlie, who’s about to turn 8. He’s been a safety coach at Hirschbach for the last three years.
Rather than facing down fellow giants, Eglseder considers coaxing his daughter to love basketball (as he does) one of his biggest assignments.
It’s been a bit slow-going (when Eglseder watches games, Brynnlie tunes out the broadcast with shows on her tablet). When Eglseder was inducted to UNI’s Hall of Fame, Brynnlie was his guest of honor, “and she probably just remembers sitting at the table bored as hell,” he said with a laugh.
But dad thinks he can eventually get her there.
“She’s not into the whole sports gig yet,” he said, chuckling. “But I finally got her talked into some basketball camps and she really likes it. She’s probably going to be exactly like me — she’s tall and clumsy right now. It’s adorable to watch.”
The Legacy
Every once in a while, Eglseder’s fans like to tell Brynnlie stories of his former prowess. Eglseder doesn’t think it’s quite registered with her, but there will come a time for the two of them to sit down and talk about his playing days.
His biggest message to her will be: “Follow your dreams.” Eglseder’s career didn’t end the way he’d hoped, but he cherishes everything he got out of this game.
“Everyone growing up wants to play at Duke, North Carolina — that’s just what everyone talks about. It’s what you see on SportsCenter,” he said. “A lot of people think that going to a small school, you’re not going to have a chance to be seen and all of those things. Yet, from a small-town 1A basketball team, I had my NBA chances.
“I had my shots after college and everything like that. … Word gets out and people are going to know about you.”
The 2010 postseason pushed Eglseder into UNI’s century club. He currently sits 32nd all-time among Panthers with 1,066 career points and pulled down 656 rebounds. He’s 10th all-time in career field goal percentage (54.5) and third in school history with 120 blocks.
It wasn’t as easy as one might think for a 7-footer, either. Eglseder said people might chalk up the opportunities he received to his height, when in reality, there wasn’t a day that went by when he wasn’t working toward basketball.
“I got Squiers to give me the key to the gym when I was younger,” he said. “I wasn’t a jumper. I wasn’t real quick. I was taller than everyone, but when you saw these guys jump, for someone that wasn’t built to do that, you’ve got to put in a lot of work to be able to do that.
“There’s some guys that are gifted. I was gifted with height. I wasn’t gifted with athleticism. Those are things you need to work at.”
‘ISN’T THIS SOMETHING’
Farokhmanesh heads to the free-throw line with 4.8 seconds left. His team leads No. 1 Kansas, 67-64. Sensing history in the making, Bonner and CBS play-by-play man Kevin Harlan have spent several minutes trickling in tidbits that accentuate what’s about to happen. One of them is that the last MVC team to advance to the Sweet 16 was when Larry Bird played for Indiana State.
Farokhmanesh makes both of his shots. The lead is five. Eglseder rises from the bench and pumps his colossal fist.
“Isn’t this something,” Bonner says.
Eventual Los Angeles Clipper Marcus Morris swishes a 3 for Kansas with 0.4 seconds remaining. Jake Koch threads the inbound pass to Johnny Moran and the buzzer sounds. The Panthers storm the court.
“On the first day of spring, No. 1 has fallen,” Harlan says.
Eglseder rushes to the sideline and proudly displays his Northern Iowa jersey to the crowd.
He and the Panthers will never forget this moment.