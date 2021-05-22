Here is a capsule look at area baseball teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference:
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Jake Oglesby (2nd season, 5-7 overall)
Last year — 5-7 overall, 3-4 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Brady Templeton (sr., OF/C/P), Carson Michels (sr., INF/P), Aza Berthel (sr., SS/P), Tristan Pfiffner (sr., 1B/P), Christian Prull (jr., C/P), Zach Templeton (jr., P/OF), Kannon Still (fr., 2B/3B), Aidan Claussen (fr., DH, INF).
Promising newcomers — Cam Templeton (8th), Spencer Roeder (8th), Caden Kettmann (fr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks return four players who earned all-Tri-Rivers accolades last summer. Christian Prull made the first team after hitting .424, and Matt Brinker joined him with a .405 clip. Aza Berthel earned second-team honors after hitting .375, and Carson Michels batted .371 to garner honorable mention status. Marquette graduated only 1 2/3 innings of mound work from a staff that threw 68 1/3 innings last summer. Berthel, Michels and Prull saw the most mound duty of the returners.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Aaron Hamann (13th season, 141-207 overall)
Last year — 8-6 overall, 7-4 Tri-Rivers
Returning letterwinners — Quintin Hess (sr., P/C/INF), Carson Knipper (sr., INF/P), Parker Rochford (sr., OF/P), Aaron Kloser (jr., P/C), Dawson Bergan (soph., OF/P), Edmar Cipriano-Cruz (soph., OF/P), Cael Funk (soph., P/INF), Peyton Gaul (soph., INF/P), Colin Harris (soph., INF/P).
Promising newcomers — Michael Bush (soph., INF/P), Bo Kelzer (soph., INF/C), Mason Schilling (soph., INF/P), Caden Cole (fr., INF/P), Cooper Ingles (fr., OF), Zander Knipper (fr., INF/P), Carter Oberbroeckling (fr., C/P/OF), Bennett Steger (fr., INF/P/C).
Outlook — The Vikings will field a young lineup led by senior Rochford, who batted .571 with 12 stolen bases to earn all-state accolades. Hess hit .341 to earn all-Tri-Rivers accolades. With just four upperclassmen on the roster this season, a key will be the development of the younger players who didn’t get much opportunity to grow during a coronavirus-shortened season last summer.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Michael Cook (1st season)
Last year — 1-11 overall, 1-9 Tri-Rivers
Returning starters — Tim Harmon (sr., C), Parker Sternhagen (sr., P/OF), Tony Offerman (sr., P/OF), Michael Schaul (jr., P/INF), Preston Roling (jr., INF).
Other returning letterwinners — Toby Grimm (fr., INF), Carter McClaren (soph., C/OF), Tate Monk (fr., UTIL).
Promising newcomers — Matthew Schaul (8th, UTIL), T.J. Cook (8th, UTIL).
Outlook — Cook inherits a squad with a pair of returning first-team all-conference players and eight players with varsity experience from last summer. Offerman earned first-team all-Tri-Rivers last season after batting .367, and Michael Schaul joined him on the league’s top honor unit by hitting .371. Roling contributed a .321 average. Offerman logged the most mound time last season, pitching 32 of the team’s 75 1/3 innings.