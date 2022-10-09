After the first quarter, time of possession wasn’t in the University of Dubuque’s favor.
But it was the only thing that wasn’t.
Ben Rashid’s 17-yard interception return for a touchdown on the game’s very first play from scrimmage was a sign of things to follow as the Spartans exploded for 35 first-quarter points, cruising to a 66-14 rout of Simpson in an American Rivers Conference contest Saturday at Chalmers Field.
Spartans quarterback Ben Gultig’s night was short but sweet, completing 11 of 14 passes for 193 yards and two touchdown passes before getting the rest of the game off early in the third quarter. Kallion Buckner rushed for three scores and 147 yards, and Todd Simmons had 124 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.
Dubuque eclipsed last week’s impressive 591 yards of total offense in a win at Buena Vista with a whopping 648 total yards on Saturday.
“We finally came together as a team,” Gultig said. “In previous games we were struggling a little bit trying to find that team connectiveness. I think we really found that today with the defense showing out and then we really stacked up on that.”
On just UD’s fifth offensive snap, Gultig found Za’Cameron Brice on a 12-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 not even 4 minutes in.
And the fireworks were ablaze — on both sides of the ball.
Jailin Miller followed Rashid’s opening play pick-6 with a 34-yard interception return of his own at 11:17 of the first to make it 21-0 in the blink of an eye.
“After playing so well last week at Buena Vista, we asked the guys this week, could we put a half together?” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “And then, could we put another half together? I really think this was our best team win, I really do.”
The Spartans’ pouncing defense allotted the visiting Storm (0-5, 0-3) just three plays on offense — two of them returned for touchdowns — before 5 minutes had elapsed on the game clock.
Meanwhile, their offense was just heating up.
UD (3-3, 3-1) needed just two plays on its ensuing possession before Gultig — who threw for 377 yards and four touchdowns last week — hooked up with Simmons for a 65-yard touchdown catch at 7:23 and a 28-0 lead.
The Spartans bested their previous drive with another lightning-quick score at 5:13 of the first when Buckner’s sideline-stepping 62-yard touchdown run made it 35-0.
“Our offense was prepared today, for sure,” Gultig said. “We knew what they were throwing at us and we just attacked their weaknesses.”
In addition to the two interception returns, UD’s defense forced four punts, completely blanking the Storm’s offense through the first 15 minutes.
Buckner found the end zone for the second time with a 4-yard score at 10:04 of the second, and Liam Smith tacked on a 25-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the half to make it 45-7 at the break and cap off a nearly flawless first half for UD.
“We have a very explosive team as you can see, and I don’t know that that showed up enough during the season,” Zweifel said. “We’ll see how this thing goes from here on out.”
Jamari Jenkins caught an 18-yard pass from backup QB K.C. Moore, Bucknor added a 9-yard touchdown and Brandon Coppola’s 8-yard run put an exclamation point on UD’s scoring barrage.
“We just gotta keep this confidence going,” Gultig said. “We’re on a streak right now, and I think if we just remember this game, remember how we played, we’ll be tough to beat.”
