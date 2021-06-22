Dubuque Wahlert got a pair of outstanding pitching performances to highlight a dominant sweep on Monday.
Jared Walter and Zach Callahan each threw five-inning no-hitters and the Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles swept Waterloo East, 14-0 and 10-0, at Petrakis Park.
Walter struck out five in the opener while Callahan struck out four and faced just two batters over the minimum in his varsity debut.
Ryan Brosius went 2-for-3 in the first game. Jake Brosius homered in Game 2.
Western Dubuque 3-2, Waterloo East 0-5 — At Farley, Iowa: Isaac Then threw a no-hitter in the first game as the Bobcats split a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader with the Wahawks.
Iowa City Liberty 12-2, Dubuque Hempstead 5-8 — At Iowa City: Kellen Strohmeyer went a combined 5-for-8 with four runs and an RBI as the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Mustangs split with the Lightning. Zach Sabers had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a pair of runs in the second game for Hempstead.
Iowa City High 4-10, Dubuque Senior 2-5 — At Iowa City: Cole Smith and Gavin Guns each went 2-for-3 in the second game as the Rams dropped a pair.
3 teams in rankings — Three area programs are among the top 10 teams in their classification according to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Week 5 rankings. Dubuque Wahlert (15-6) leads the way at No. 2 in Class 3A while Dubuque Hempstead (16-3) checks in at No. 7 in Class 4A. Dyersville Beckman (13-6) is third in Class 2A.
PREP SOFTBALL
Iowa City Liberty 9, Dubuque Senior 4 — At Wiegand Field: Josie Potts went 2-for-3, and Aubree Steines, Lacey King and Sam McDonald drove in runs, but the Rams lost to the Lightning in the completion of a doubleheader suspended by darkness on June 9.
Barneveld 2, Belmont 1 — At Barneveld, Wis.: The defending state champion Braves just narrowly missed a return to the sectional final, falling to Barneveld in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Dyersville 2, Farley 1 — At Worthington, Iowa: TJ Deardorff struck out nine and allowed just four hits over seven innings, and Aaron Saeugling went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as the Whitehawks edged the Hawks in the first round of the Worthington Tournament.