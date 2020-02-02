The Dubuque Fighting Saints wrapped up an emphatic weekend with a 6-2 romp over Madison on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Jimmy Glynn and Riese Gaber scored two goals apiece, and nine different players registered at least a point in Dubuque’s second four-goal win of the weekend. The Saints beat Des Moines, 7-3, on Friday night.
Dubuque improved to 25-9-1 and pulled within six points of Eastern Conference-leading Chicago (28-7-1).
The Saints scored 33 seconds into the game and never looked back. Antonio Venuto fended off a check along the left wing boards and centered a pass to a wide-open Mark Cheremeta, who hit a wide-open net for his 15th goal of the season. Stephen Halliday picked up a secondary assist.
Just 38 seconds later, Halliday sent a pass from the left wing through two defenders to a charging Gaber, who snapped a quick shot past goalie Christian Stoever for his 23rd of the season. Gaber moved into a tie for the USHL goal scoring lead with his 23rd, matching Youngstown’s Trevor Kuntar.
Glynn tallied the eventual game-winner while shorthanded 10:58 into the opening stanza. Kaelan Taylor fired the puck out of his end from behind the net, Glynn corralled it on the left wing and tried to make a centering pass to Robert Cronin. But the pass hit a sliding Madison defender and deflected into the net for Glynn’s fifth goal of the year.
Gustav Muller got the Capitols on the board by following his own rebound with a shot past goalie Aidan McCarthy at the 11:44 mark of the first.
But Dylan Jackson got that goal back less than six minutes later. USHL scoring leader Ty Jackson moved the puck to the point and Ben Schultheis ripped a shot on net. Dylan Jackson deflected the shot past Stoever for his 16th goal of the year.
The teams traded goals in the second period.
Glynn scored his second goal of the night at the 10:25 mark. Glynn won a faceoff to Cheremeta, then jumped on a loose puck for a shot over Stoever’s glove hand. Venuto picked up a secondary assist.
Ryan Kirwan pulled Madison back within three goals 3:09 later. McCarthy didn’t allow another goal and picked up his ninth win of the season by stopping 12 shots.
Gaber moved into the USHL goal scoring lead with a power play marker 2:59 into the third period. Gaber carried the puck into the Madison zone, eluded a pair of defenders and beat Stoever for his 24th of the season. Dylan Jackson and Braden Doyle assisted.