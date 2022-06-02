Tiffany (Treanor) Pins is leaving one powerhouse NCAA Division III women’s soccer program for another.
The former Dubuque Wahlert standout accepted the head coaching position at Washington & Lee University in Lexington, Va., after serving in the same role at her alma mater, Wartburg College, for the past 11 seasons. She will also serve as associate professor of physical education.
“It is an honor to be selected as the head coach of one of the premier academic institutions in the country,” Pins said in a statement released by Washington & Lee. “This athletic department and soccer program has a long history of success. I am excited for the opportunity to work with these driven and talented student-athletes.”
Pins led the Knights to a 132-53-27 (.686) overall record, three regular-season conference championships and two conference tournament championships during her tenure at Wartburg. She received the American River Conference coaching staff of the year award in 2015 and 2020, and landed the United Soccer Coaches North Region Coach of the Year in 2015 when she coached the Knights to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Her teams have appeared in the NCAA Division III tournament seven times, including four in the last five seasons. Wartburg has been recognized with 61 all-conference honors, six conference MVP citations, five all-America awards, eight Scholar All-America awards, and four have been awarded the prestigious NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship.
Pins, a 2005 Wartburg graduate, served on the NCAA North Regional Advisory Committee from 2016-18 and she holds several United Soccer Coaches coaching diplomas. She served as an assistant at Wartburg from 2005-07 and as an assistant at Denison University from 2007-11.
Pins played at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for two seasons before transferring to Wartburg for her final two seasons. She earned all-conference honors as a senior and graduated with school records for goals in a season (22) and points in a season (47) and career (103).
Pins replaces Neil Cunningham, who went 287-68-37 (.779 winning percentage) over his 21 seasons. The Generals won four Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles and made six trips to the NCAA tournament. He resigned to accept the director of athletics position at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Del.
Harris to play in Cape Cod League — University of Mississippi sophomore Calvin Harris, a former elite all-state catcher at Western Dubuque, will play for the Cotuit Kettleers in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer. The league has long been considered the top collegiate wooden bat league in the country. Harris will play for Mike Roberts, who spent 20 seasons at the University of North Carolina and now works in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.
Harris is hitting .312 (24-for-77) with four doubles, one triple, one home run, and 13 RBIs in a reserve role for the Rebels, who qualified for the NCAA tournament. He has played in 34 games. The Cape Cod League begins play on June 12, and Harris will join Cotuit when the Rebels’ season ends.
Rawlings honors Peters — Loras left-handed reliever Ethan Peters, a Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., native, earned first-team all NCAA Division III Region 9 accolades from the American Baseball Coaches Association and Rawlings. Wartburg College senior left-handed pitcher Dylan Gotto, a former Western Dubuque standout, made the second team.
Loras College designated hitter Daniel Rogers, a sophomore from Grayslake, Ill., landed third-team honors.
Local quartet makes D3Baseball all-region — D3baseball.com named four local players to its All-Region 9 team. Rogers and University of Dubuque right-handed pitcher Derek Hardin, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, made the second team.
Gotto and Peters earned third-team accolades.
NCAA baseball tournament in Cedar Rapids — The NCAA Division III baseball tournament runs Friday through June 8 at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, the home of the Class A Midwest League’s Cedar Rapids Kernels. The eight-team field includes the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. All-sessions passes cost $40.
DMACC finishes fifth at NJCAA tournament — The Des Moines Area Community College softball team finished fifth at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II tournament in Oxford, Ala. The Bears closed the season at 52-5. Sydney Kennedy, who led Western Dubuque to the Iowa Class 4A state title last summer, batted .418 (38-for-91) with four home runs and 36 RBIs and went 8-0 with six saves, 84 strikeouts and a 2.37 ERA in 68 innings of work for the Bears.
Loras hires Kayser — Loras men’s soccer head coach Steven McCarthy announced the addition of Jordan Kayser to his coaching staff. Kayser previously served as Director of Coaching at Elkhorn (Wis.) Rush Soccer Club while also leading the Elkhorn Area High School soccer program as head coach.
