In most cases, a solid win over a crosstown rival warrants a nice self pat on the back.
After Saturday’s 79-73 win over Dubuque, Loras coach Justin Heinzen wasn’t exactly thrilled by the result.
The bar is high for the Duhawks this year. No matter the opponent, Heinzen is expecting a certain level of play and on Lillis Court, he thought the Spartans were the team with all the hustle.
“We didn’t have a lot of flow, we didn’t have a lot of fight,” said Heinzen, Loras’ 13-year coach who, a year ago, led the Duhawks to a program record win total and an NCAA Tournament berth. “I thought (UD) out-efforted us and it’s a credit to them.”
Courtney Schnoor finished with 20 points and six rebounds and Marissa Schroeder added 17 to lead Loras, which has risen in the rankings to No. 11. The Duhawks (15-1, 6-1 American Rivers Conference), were coming off an upset win at No. 7 Wartburg earlier this week. They’re the winners of nine straight, now, and entering Saturday, they were in a four-way tie with Luther, Wartburg and Coe for first place in the A-R-C.
In came the Spartans, a young team that’s managed just one conference win thus far, but appears to be putting things together.
“We didn’t handle their aggression too well all game,” Heinzen said. “They worked really, really hard and beat us to a lot of (loose balls). That kept them in it and gave them life and they fed off of that.
“There’s no margin for error (in the A-R-C). Every game, every detail, every possession — it’s all very important. … We got lucky tonight. We can’t show up just expecting things.”
Schnoor hit back-to-back layups and Loras scored the first nine points of the game before Dubuque got on the board. A jumper by Schroeder gave the Duhawks a 20-10 lead, and the game appeared to be off to a rout.
The Spartans (5-10, 1-6) showed more mettle than a conference bottom-dweller, though. Freshman Tabria Thomas’ 3-pointer capped an 11-1 UD run for their first lead of the game, 26-25, in the closing seconds of the first quarter. Macenzie Kraemer’s layup gave the advantage back to Loras just before the end of the first, but the Duhawks never got more than four points ahead of the Spartans for the remainder of the first half and went into halftime with a 40-38 lead.
UD stayed within reach deep into the third quarter, when Loras finally started to turn on the jets. Schnoor converted a putback, Kraemer scored an and-1 layup and the Duhawks capped the frame on a 7-1 run for a 60-49 lead.
“In the first half, we were getting ahead of ourselves,” said Schnoor. “We talked about what we needed to do and executed that. I think that showed a lot in the second half.”
Loras then used a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter for its largest lead of the game, 74-55, with 4:07 remaining. The Spartans continued to chip at their deficit through to the end, but the clock ran out before they could make it close.
Thomas led all scorers with 21 points off the bench, while fellow freshman and Darlington, Wis., native Kathleen Mathias scored 14 points and Josie Thomas added 13 in reserve for Dubuque.
The Spartans have lost eight of their last nine games, but coach Mark Noll said his team is taking strides. With just one senior on the roster, UD looks to be forming a formidable young core that Noll hopes will make his team competitive down the road.
“We by far have the youngest team in the conference,” Noll said. “We’re going through growing pains and we’re learning how to compete. Today, I thought we competed for 40 minutes.”