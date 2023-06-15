Cam Templeton may only be a sophomore, but his early experience with the varsity Bellevue Marquette baseball team has him playing well beyond his years.
In this third year on the varsity, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week leads the Mohawks in a variety of categories.
The centerfielder/shortstop ranks fourth in the state, regardless of class, with 23 stolen bases while leading the Mohawks to a 9-4 record. The school record for stolen bases is 28. At the plate, he is batting .500 (25-for-50) with six doubles, one triple, 14 RBIs and four walks while striking out only four times. He has also scored 15 runs.
“Cam is having a phenomenal season,” said Marquette coach Travis Templeton, Cam’s father. “He gets on base constantly, and he’s just been playing unbelievably well. It’s very rare to start on the varsity as an eighth grader, and to be that talented that young is also rare. He’s the best outfielder in our conference, and one of the best in the state.”
Cam, who has grown up around the baseball diamond, said he is grateful for the opportunity he had as an eighth grader.
“To get to play varsity the last two years was really crucial for me,” Cam said. “It has really boosted my confidence and helped me become a leader out on the field.”
Cam has put in the work during the offseason, spending countless hours in the weight room and at hitting lessons.
“I’ve gained some weight and can tell that I can throw and hit harder than the past few years,” he said. “I just want to set a good example for my teammates and the younger guys.”
Cam said that playing for his dad has its shares of ups and downs, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Last year we were losing a game, and I got mad and my dad benched me right there,” he said. “I deserved it because it wasn’t helping the team at all. As my dad, I can see why he did it and he has to show that he’s not playing favorites because I’m his son.”
Added Travis: “I coach him like any other player on the team. He’s an easy kid to coach and everyone wants to be around him, no matter what sport he’s playing. He brings a lot of energy and he’s really funny. It’s a joy to be a part of.”
Cam threw his first no-hitter earlier this season against North Cedar where he recorded 15 strikeouts.
“He can do a little bit of everything for us,” Travis said.
Cam said his goal is to be able to continue playing baseball after high school.
“It’s definitely something in the back of my mind,” he said. “I would love to play for a bigger school.”