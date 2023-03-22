Party on, Pride. You’ve earned it.
Day 4 of the Clarke University women’s basketball victory tour concluded with a championship celebration on Tuesday afternoon at the Kehl Center.
The Pride defeated Thomas More, 63-52, on Saturday in the NAIA championship game in Sioux City, Iowa, to claim the schools first ever national title in any sport.
“An incredible year that none of us will ever forget,” said Clarke interim president Fletcher M. Lamkin as the opening speaker in front of several hundred Pride students, fans, faculty and alumni.
Lamkin drew a boisterous response from the Clarke student body as he called off classes on Friday and declared a campus holiday in recognition of the national championship.
“It’s so crazy to me, we actually did that,” fifth-year senior Emma Kelchen said as she gazed at the national championship banner raised following Tuesday’s ceremony. “Coach Boyd told us countless times, we’re not truly going to know the impact of what we’ve done until years down the road.”
Clarke Director of Athletics Curt Long reflected on the fourth-quarter comeback in the second round against Freed-Hardeman. Clarke trailed 48-40 before outscoring the Eagles by 13 in the final quarter to propel the team into the Sweet 16.
“We were down eight,” Long emphasized. “We wouldn’t be here without that 23-10 run.”
Long also recalled fifth-year senior Tina Ubl’s declaration following Clarke’s Feb. 27 loss to Central Methodist in the Heart of America Conference tournament championship.
“We are not going to lose again,” Ubl proclaimed.
“And they didn’t,” Long emphasized, highlighting the Pride’s six-game winning streak through the national title.
Ubl, who became Clarke’s all-time leading scorer in Sioux City, said her team came together following the loss in the conference championship.
“We had that mindset where we all just kind of looked at each other and knew that we weren’t about to give up,” Ubl said. We were going to give it our all. That’s kind of where I was going with that quote.”
After being named NAIA National Coach of the Year earlier in the day, Clarke’s sixth-year leader Courtney Boyd drew the loudest and longest ovation from the crowd. Boyd has a record of 155-42 at Clarke, including NAIA Elite Eight appearances in 2019 and 2021 in addition to this year’s national championship.
“Wow,” said Boyd, an expression she’s used repeatedly spanning last week’s magical run. “I don’t know if there are any words that can really express what this group has really done, what this group will always mean to this university, and the continued success that this group has started.”
Boyd pointed to fifth-year seniors Kelchen, Ubl and Skylar Culbertson, all parts of the Pride’s quarterfinal run in 2019.
“Now, they’re national champions,” Boyd continued.
Boyd referenced the togetherness her team displayed despite the lack of individual recognition on the national stage. Nicole McDermott was the lone Pride player who received NAIA All-America honorable mention honors.
“This team did this without the individual accolades that every other team that we beat has,” Boyd said. “The selflessness of the group in front of you is different than anything as a coaching staff we’ve ever felt.”
With their Clarke careers now behind them, Ubl and Kelchen will always have that championship banner to lean on.
“If I need a little reminder of the past, this is the best place in the world,” Ubl said. “It’s my home.”
Kelchen added, “I know that when I come back, this banner is going to be here and that was something that I was a part of.”
