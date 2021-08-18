The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association selected four area players to its annual All-Star Series.
But, for the second consecutive summer, the IHSBCA opted not to hold the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. The All-Star Series, which features 64 of the top seniors in the state, typically takes place the week after the state tournament.
Western Dubuque consensus first-team all-state first baseman Sawyer Nauman and Dubuque Hempstead outfielder Logan Runde earned spots on the Large Schools East squad. Iowa City Liberty’s Tom Cronk, Iowa City West’s Charlie Stumpf and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Bret Hoyer were selected to coach the Large East.
Dubuque Wahlert second baseman/outfielder Jake Brosius and Edgewood-Colesburg outfielder Parker Rochford made the Small Schools East team. The Small East coaching staff included Alburnett’s Ryan Stensland, Ed-Co’s Aaron Hamann and Dike-New Hartford’s Sean Leonard.
Nauman’s postseason honor haul included being named the unanimous Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division Player of the Year, first-team all-state by the IHSBCA and the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association and first-team all-Northeast District from the IHSBCA. He finished with a .686 on-base percentage (the third-best in the state, regardless of class), 12 home runs (tied for third), a 1.140 slugging percentage (fourth), 57 RBIs (tied for sixth), 19 doubles (tied for sixth), 106 total bases (tied for eighth), a .548 batting average (51-for-93, tied for 11th), 31 walks, 12 hit batsmen, seven strikeouts and a .978 fielding percentage (six errors in 271 chances).
Runde earned second-team all-state from the IPSWA and the IHSBCA, first-team all-Northeast District and unanimous first-team all-MVC Valley Division. He batted .414 (48-for-116) with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 40 RBIs, 26 walks, a .647 slugging percentage and was 11-for-11 in stolen bases. On the mound, Runde went 6-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings.
Brosius earned first-team all-state honors from the IPSWA, second-team honors from the IHSBCA and first-team all-Northeast District from the IHSBCA after being named unanimous first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division. He batted.378 (54-for-143) with 11 doubles, six triples, a school-record 13 home runs that tied for the state lead, 52 RBIs and 114 total bases, which tied for third in the state, while going 23-for-28 in stolen base attempts.
Rochford earned first-team all-Northeast District from the IHSBCA and first-team all-Tri-Rivers Conference. He batted .509 (28-for-55) with five doubles, two triples, one home run and seven RBIs. He walked 10 times, struck out only twice and stole 14 bases in 16 attempts.