Camryn Nies became one of just five 1,000-point scorers in Platteville school history last Thursday when she reached the millennium milestone during a game at Stoughton High School.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week needed just 10 points heading into the contest, and ended the night with 19 in a 59-46 non-conference win.
“To be just one of five basketball players in school history to achieve 1,000 points is very impressive,” Platteville coach Brandon Temperly said. “She’s put in a ton of hard work, but she will be the first to tell you that she doesn’t achieve this without the help of her teammates.”
Nies, who came off the bench as a 3-point threat on the Hillmen’s state tournament-bound team her freshman season, has been the starting point guard since her sophomore year. This season, she leads the Hillmen in points per game with 16.3 and assists with 3.9 per game.
“Cam has really established herself as a leader on this team who makes everyone around her better,” Temperly said. “She has become a verbal, vocal leader who has the respect of all her teammates. She’s unselfish, and she takes a lot of ownership in making the people around her better.”
Nies said that her freshman season set the bar high for what she wanted to achieve during her high school career.
“Getting to state as a freshman but not getting a chance at the gold ball because of COVID was just an unbelievable experience,” she said. “I got to play that season with my sister, Josie, and it was honestly the best year of my life. It has been a goal of mine and the rest of the senior class to get back to state to finish what we couldn’t that year.”
Nies has been playing basketball for as long as she can remember, and will continue her basketball career next fall at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She has been a member of the Wisconsin Elite travel league, which she credits for becoming a well-rounded player.
“Playing for Elite made me a lot stronger because I was constantly going against girls that were bigger than me,” she said. “It’s also more of an individual game there, so you have to work hard for what you get out of it.”
Nies said she is extremely proud to join the 1,000 point club at Platteville High School.
“To know only four other players have done it just makes me even more proud of myself because it’s such a hard thing to accomplish,” she said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. They are my best friends, and I’ve been playing with some of them since the fourth grade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.