Camryn Nies recently became the fifth basketball player in Platteville High School history to reach 1,000 points.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Camryn Nies became one of just five 1,000-point scorers in Platteville school history last Thursday when she reached the millennium milestone during a game at Stoughton High School.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week needed just 10 points heading into the contest, and ended the night with 19 in a 59-46 non-conference win.

