The daughter of two former Dubuque high school standout athletes will represent Puerto Rico in the Olympics.
Miriam Sheehan qualified for Tokyo in the 100 freestyle after her performance at the 2021 Puerto Rico International Swimming Open this spring. She will be one of two swimmers from Puerto Rico in the Games.
Her father, Jim Sheehan, who swam at Dubuque Senior before graduating in 1996 and competed at Iowa State University, serves as the Puerto Rican national team coach.
Miriam Sheehan’s mother, the former Carolyn Hail, excelled in track and field at Dubuque Hempstead. The family relocated to Puerto Rico in 2017.
Miriam Sheehan, 16, will join Jarod Arroyo as Puerto Rico’s two swimming representatives for the Olympics. The Puerto Rican Swimming Federation said they were officially invited to the Games based on the universality rules, which allow up to two athletes (one male and one female) to be invited to the Games if they have reached a FINA B standard and no other swimmers in the country have hit a FINA A cut.
Sheehan earned a berth in the 100 freestyle in Tokyo after swimming a 55.99 at the 2021 Puerto Rico International Swimming Open. That put her just under the 56.01 FINA B qualifying cut in the event but was a bit over the FINA A cut of 54.38. Vanessa Garcia holds the Puerto Rican national record of 55.00.
Sheehan was born and raised in Arizona and trains with the Phoenix Swim Club in Paradise Valley, Ariz. She swam the 100 freestyle at the 2021 South American Swimming Championships and finished third in 56.59, trailing Anicka Delgado’s 55.97 and Isabella Arcila’s 56.01.
Arroyo, who swims at Arizona State University, earned berths in Tokyo in the 200 and 400 individual medley after swimming 2:00.61 and 4:16.63 at the recent Puerto Rico International Open. Both swims placed him under the respective FINA B cuts of 2:03.26 and 4:21.46 while trailing the FINA A standards of 1:59.67 in the 200 and 4:15.84 in the 400. The 4:16.63 performance in the 400 IM also marked a new Puerto Rican national record.
HOME RUN DERBY SET FOR PRAIRIE LEAGUE EVENT
Eight local sluggers will participate in a home run derby held in conjunction with the Prairie League’s celebration of 75 consecutive summers of semi-pro baseball. The event will take place Saturday in Epworth, Iowa.
The contestants include Dyersville’s Joel Vaske, Balltown’s Kyle Behnke, Bernard’s Reis Rausch, Zwingle’s David Janes, Key West’s Randy Rosa, Epworth’s Bryce Hoerner, Peosta’s Nate Ramler and Key West’s Brett LaMere.
The day-long event at Epworth Centennial Park will benefit the Miracle League of Dubuque.
The day begins with a league game between Placid and Epworth at 11 a.m. There will be a one-hour Old-Timers Game from 1-2 p.m., followed by another league game between original Prairie League members Bernard and Zwingle at 2:30 p.m.
The home-run hitting contest will take place at 4 p.m., and the festivities will conclude with live music beginning at 6 p.m. There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day, 75-year memorabilia available for purchase, a photo area, a special table set up to present and view Prairie League memorabilia and time to reminisce about the present and past fun of the league.
DUBUQUE COUNTY I-CLUB OUTING SET FOR JULY 26
The annual Dubuque County I Club golf outing and dinner fundraiser will take place July 26 at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa. The golf begins with a shotgun start at noon, with the dinner, program and prizes to follow.
Organizers are still finalizing the list of Hawkeyes coaches and athletes who will attend the event. Graduating seniors from Dubuque County will also be recognized during the evening.
Tee times and dinner spots remain. For reservations, call Thunder Hills at 563-556-3256.
PDC’S NICHOLSON SELECTED TO LEGION ALL-STAR GAME
Six Coulee Region players will play at the 48th annual American Legion state all-star game Aug. 8 at American Family Field, the home of the Milwaukee Brewers. They include: Gays Mills’ Owen Cauffman, Onalaska’s Bryce Hoeft, Prairie du Chien’s John Nicholson, Viroqua’s Clayton Slack, La Crosse Post 52’s Brandon Stadtler and Sparta’s Brett Stuessel.
The game will follow the Brewers vs. Giants game that day and begins at approximately 6 p.m. The players will be honored during a banquet the night before the game, along with being announced on the field just before the Brewers game. Milwaukee is the only MLB team to sponsor an American Legion all-star game.