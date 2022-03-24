Illinois spring athletic programs are thrilled to be “back to normal” this year.
The entire 2020 spring season was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic and last year’s slate was delayed and condensed into a month.
All of that is now a thing of the past.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference this season:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Chris Sullivan and Joe Edler (3rd season)
Last year — 10-6 overall, 6-2 NUIC
Returning starters — Anna Berryman (Sr., SS); Annika Husemann (Jr., P/C); Lainee Engle (Sr., RF); Callie Kaiser (Sr., LF)
Other returning veterans — Milli Huntington (Jr., C); Erica Dolan (Soph., LF)
Promising newcomers — Mia Wilwert (Soph., 3B); Megan Anger (Jr., 1B); Isabelle Freese (Sr., OF); Camryn Strauser (Jr., OF/3B); Isabel Stewart (Soph., C); Aleece Anglese (Soph., 2B); Madeline Heitkamp (Jr., 2B/OF); Lynden Weber (Jr., OF); Rachel Anger (Fr., OF/1B); Katie Welp (Fr., OF/SS); Brandi Dietzel (Fr., 3B/OF)
Outlook — The Warriors return four starters from a team that shared the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division championship with Stockton/Warren for its first league title since 2003. Berryman is the star in East Dubuque’s lineup, hitting .404 with 23 runs, 15 RBIs, six doubles and five triples last year. Husemann will be counted on as a workhorse in the pitching circle after going 3-2 with a 6.03 ERA last year. Continuing to strengthen the defense will be a key priority for the Warriors, who allowed more than six runs per game last season, an improvement on the 11 runs per game allowed in 2019. The expectation is to improve upon last season’s average of eight runs scored per game offensively and remain atop the league standings.
GALENA
Coach — Dusty Berning (8th season)
Last year — 3-12 overall, 1-4 NUIC
Returning starters — Taylor Hilby (Jr., SS); Kiera Lyden (Sr., OF); Madeline Ries (Sr., OF); Claire Martenson (Sr., C)
Other returning veterans — Emma Furlong (Soph., P/IF/OF); Taylor Burcham (Soph., C); Samantha Wienen (Jr., 1B); Ayden Wells (Jr., 2B)
Promising newcomers — Ava Hahn (Fr., P/OF); Alyssa Wienen (Fr., P/IF)
Outlook — The Pirates return three all-NUIC performers, including first-team selection Lyden. Hilby and Martenson were second-team picks, but Martenson will miss the season with an injury. Galena will rely on its team speed to wreak havoc on the base paths this season. But after playing just one month-long season over the last two years during the pandemic, the Pirates are lacking in experience, especially at key positions like pitcher and catcher. Berning is excited to watch Hahn’s transition to the varsity level after playing year-round club softball.
SCALES MOUND/RIVER RIDGE
Coach — Kate Bingham (5th season)
Last year — 5-14 overall, 2-6 NUIC
Returning starters — Amie Richmond (Soph., CF); Mickayla Bass (Jr., P); Emily Wurster (Jr., SS); Millie Boden (Soph., C); Josie Korte (Sr., OF)
Other returning veterans — Ashley Carroll (Sr., OF); Evelyn Walters (Soph., UTIL); Sophie Buck (Jr., UTIL)
Promising newcomers — Jaidyn Strang (Sr., UTIL); Gwen Hesselbacher (Jr., UTIL); Celia Turner (Jr., UTIL)
Outlook — The co-op returns a strong nucleus of experienced players who will be looked upon as leaders as Scales Mound/River Ridge tries to build into a conference contender. Bingham expects the team to be able to put the ball in play consistently and use its speed on the basepaths to put pressure on opposing teams. Playing with confidence is an early season concern, but a few positive results early could turn that around.
STOCKTON/WARREN
Coach — Mike Renz (7th season)
Last year — 9-9 overall, 6-2 NUIC
Returning starters — Lauren Kehl (Jr., P/SS); Elaina Martin (Jr., C/3B); Cameron Kent (Sr., P/3B); Claire Riedl (Sr., OF); Addy Bohnsack (Soph., OF)
Promising newcomers — Alexi Haas (Sr., 1B/3B); Janel Radaszewski (Jr., 2B); Morgan Blair (Jr., 1B/OF); Kylah Kurek (Jr., OF); Eve Moore (Jr., OF); Abby Wilkinson (Jr., 1B/C/OF); Alivia Thruman (Jr., 1B/OF/P); Hailee Burris (Jr., 2B/OF); Lauren Williams (Soph., 1B/OF); Reese Raisbeck (Soph., 2B/OF); Katie Schneider (Soph., 1B/3B); Marley Morgan (Fr., SS/2B); Dylann Broshous (Fr., C/OF); Madie Mammoser (Fr., SS/3B/P); Kacy Wright (Fr., 2B/OF); Maizy Fonseca (Fr., SS/2B/OF/P); Carissa Hinderman (Fr., 2B/OF); Katelyn Winters (Fr., 1B/OF); Meredith Hesselbach (Fr., 1B/OF/P); Amber Haas (Fr., 2B/OF)
Outlook — Renz lists pitching, catching depth and team speed as team strengths and its hard to argue against the top three. The WarHawks have been infused with young talent with a nine-member freshmen class, and seven more juniors should help provide extra options with the five returning starters. Versatility also appears to be a strength for Stockton/Warren, which is trying to defend the conference title it shared with East Dubuque last season.