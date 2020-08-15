Andrue Henry appreciated every opportunity to run onto a baseball diamond during a senior season clouded by so much uncertainty.
And he made memories that will last a lifetime.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound pitcher/first baseman played a pivotal role in Dubuque Hempstead reaching the state baseball tournament for the 14th time in program history and the first time since 2014. For his efforts, he earned the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Player of the Year and, today, the Telegraph Herald Baseball Player of the Year.
The coronavirus pandemic cast a doubt on an Iowa high school baseball season all spring until the state association gave it the green light in late May. The season started three weeks behind schedule, most teams reduced their number of playing dates, and the threat of a two-week quarantine over a positive test seemed to hang over the heads of every program in the state on an almost daily basis.
“With it being my senior season, I’m just so glad we at least had a chance to play,” Henry said. “It ended up being only 18 games in total, but it was still a pleasure to play the game I love. I appreciated every one of those 18 games because we were the only state in the country to even have a high school baseball season, and if we would have no games played in my senior season, it would have been pretty depressing.
“Even though it was a short season, I had a great time with my boys on the team and the coaching staff.”
The Mustangs rolled to a 16-2 record, posted the highest winning percentage in the MVC’s Valley Division and reached the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals at Principal Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, before suffering a walk-off loss to Ankeny. Henry won all five of his pitching decisions this season, including both victories in the substate round to get to state, and provided a two-run double for a walk-off victory over Iowa City High in the state quarterfinals.
“It was a great experience,” Henry said. “I’d never been to state before, so it meant a lot to get there. It was a great time playing at Principal Park. But what really made this season special was the chemistry we had as a team. We didn’t argue with each other. We all got along. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to end, but I feel blessed that I was able to have a senior season.
“This is a year I’ll remember forever. Getting a chance to play at Principal Park, playing with all my good buddies on the team and making memories on the field … it was a great time.”
Henry, an elite-level hitter with soft hands at first base, began laying the groundwork for a more influential senior season immediately after his junior year ended short of the state tournament. He continued to work on his first passion — hitting — but added more to his pitching arsenal to become the ace of a deep pitching staff.
“Andrue’s a really competitive kid who does like to pitch and likes to be in control of a game,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “To be honest, he was a little upset with the year he had on the mound last year and he was determined to have a big year. He wanted to redeem himself, so he worked his tail off all winter.
“He’s so competitive, not just when it comes to other teams but within himself, too. He came to us early in the year and said he wanted the ball for all the big games. That speaks to the confidence he has in himself. We gave him the ball early in the year, he kept performing, so we kept giving it to him.”
In 29 innings of work this summer, Henry posted a 0.97 ERA, struck out 29, walked four and hit four batters while allowing 22 hits. As a junior he went 2-3 with a 4.93 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.
“Last year, I threw strikes and everything, but I just didn’t have the velocity I wanted, so I put a lot of work in during the offseason to get my arm strength up,” Henry said. “I gained a few more miles an hour on my fastball and that made me a stronger pitcher and, I would say, a little more dominant pitcher.
“When I got my velo up to 90 on the gun, that really boosted my confidence on the mound. I didn’t have to worry about people hitting my fastball well, so I could mix it up.”
Last year, Henry mostly relied on a fastball, curveball, change-up and splitter. This year, he substituted the splitter for a slider.
“That combo just worked a lot better for me this year,” Henry said. “I could mix it up better and kept guys off balance a little more.
“I worked a lot on my slider and my change-up during the offseason. My curveball wasn’t too big of an issue, because I could throw it for a strike. But my slider and my change-up were both a lot better this year, and I could throw them for strikes a lot more consistently.”
His success carried over to the semi-pro season. Henry struck out 17 batters in 8 2/3 innings for Worthington in a 4-1 loss to the Dubuque Packers in the Peosta tournament last weekend. He allowed only one earned run and walked two.
At the plate, Henry batted .383 (23-for-60) with six doubles, two home runs and 17 RBIs for a loaded Hempstead lineup. The Mustangs led all of Class 4A with a .361 team batting average.
“It all goes back to his work ethic. He’s constantly working to get better,” Rapp said. “He has very good hands and hand-eye coordination.
“I don’t know if I’ve seen anyone who barrels up pitches as consistently as Andrue does. He always finds a way to get the barrel on the ball, and even a lot of his outs he really hits on the screws. It’s been impressive to watch the last couple of years.”
With the season in doubt this spring and nearly all of his spring season wiped out by the pandemic, Henry continued to work toward his future career at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Working in indoor facilities, he consistently faced older arms who brought increased velocity.
That created a bit of an issue when he returned to face high school competition, as it took a while to adjust to the drop in velocity. But it ultimately made him a better hitter.
“This year, my eye was a lot better in terms of seeing pitches,” Henry said. “Last year, I would swing at a lot of pitches in the dirt or low fastballs. But seeing that velo helped me be a lot more disciplined at the plate.
“It’s a big adjustment if you face 98 (mph) and then face high school guys who obviously don’t throw that hard. It was just a matter of getting my timing down, and that didn’t take all that long.”
Henry’s success on the mound this season likely enhanced his playing opportunities at Kirkwood this fall. He always planned to hit and play first base, now pitching could become an option for veteran coach Todd Rima.
“I’m really excited about Kirkwood,” Henry said. “When I first heard about juco ball when I was a freshman or sophomore, I wasn’t sure if it was the right path for me. But the more I looked into it, the more I realized how it can make really good players even better.
“Kirkwood has such a good track record of moving guys on to Division I programs after a year or two. And Coach Rima is a great guy. I know I’m going to develop a lot there.”
And have the opportunity to open more eyes.
“He’s too good of a hitter to not find a spot in the lineup,” Rapp said. “With the ability he has and the way he works, I know he’s going to end up at a good Division I program before too long.”