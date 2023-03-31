Golden Knights Sharks Hockey
San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) as Henry Thrun (3) defends during the second period Thursday in San Jose, Calif. Thrun, a former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman, made his NHL debut in the game.

 Tony Avelar The Associated Press

Henry Thrun didn’t take long to make a favorable impression on the San Jose Sharks.

The former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman earned an assist on his second shift of the game and added another later in the first period of the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights late Thursday in San Jose. Thrun earned the game’s second star after posting a plus-1 rating and two blocked shots in 18:46 of ice time while skating on the third defensive pairing with Radim Simek.

