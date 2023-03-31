San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) as Henry Thrun (3) defends during the second period Thursday in San Jose, Calif. Thrun, a former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman, made his NHL debut in the game.
Henry Thrun didn’t take long to make a favorable impression on the San Jose Sharks.
The former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman earned an assist on his second shift of the game and added another later in the first period of the Sharks’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights late Thursday in San Jose. Thrun earned the game’s second star after posting a plus-1 rating and two blocked shots in 18:46 of ice time while skating on the third defensive pairing with Radim Simek.
"It was super exciting," Thrun said during the post-game media scrum. "Obviously, it was really nice to get a team win and it was super exciting to get a win at home.
Recommended for you
“The first period went pretty well for me. I was just trying to keep it simple and enjoy the first couple of shifts and build up from there. Things happened to go well. I don’t know if it was luck or what, but I was happy with it."
The Sharks acquired the negotiating rights to Thrun from the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 28 in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He signed last Saturday, one day after Harvard’s season ended with an 8-1 loss to Ohio State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound native of Southborough, Mass., finished his collegiate career with 17 goals, 84 points and 36 penalty minutes in 99 games covering three seasons. The Ducks selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft, but the all-American informed the team he would opt for free agency on Aug. 15 and Anaheim dealt him to a franchise that knew him well.
Thrun played 24 games for Dubuque during the 2020-21 season, when the Ivy League opted not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic. He contributed eight goals and 22 points for Dubuque and also helped Team USA win the World Junior Championships in the middle of that campaign.
“A strength of his is his game is adaptable at every level he’s gone to,” said Sharks head coach David Quinn, a former Boston University head coach. “He doesn’t have to adapt his game or play a different style. One thing I’ve always liked about him is he plays a practical game and he’s let his skill influence a game.
“He’s never tried to do too much, and when he’s been productive offensively, it’s been in the right manner and with a game that can transfer to the next level.”
Thrun said his “welcome to the NHL” moment came in warm-ups, when captain Logan Couture told him to take his rookie lap on the SAP Center Ice.
“That was a pretty cool moment and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Thrun said. “That was probably my biggest ‘wow’ moment and something that was pretty cool for me.
“When you’re playing the game, there’s a lot of instinct. Once you get into the game, it’s a lot of flow as far as making reads. So, you don’t really think about it once the game starts.”
Thrun set up former Des Moines Buccaneer defenseman Mario Ferraro for the game’s first goal at the 4:16 mark. He also earned an assist on Oskar Lindblom’s goal at 14:31 to put the Sharks ahead, 2-0.
In his NHL debut, the Sharks used Thrun in key moments against a team that clinched a playoff berth Thursday night.
“Having the coaches put me out in those situations really made me feel comfortable,” Thrun said. “It’s nice when a coach does that and sort of works you into the game and starts giving you a little more as the game goes along. Obviously, being new to the NHL, it’s really important to build confidence, and being utilized in different situations is definitely very helpful.
“Guys are a lot stronger and the play moves a little quicker. Guys are obviously very skilled, and all 12 forwards and all six defensemen can do damage offensively, so you have to learn to manage the game. You have to realize when to jump into the play and when to play defense. That’ll be the biggest adjustment for me.”
Thrun’s family made the trip from Massachusetts to catch his NHL debut.
“It’s so special to share this moment with them,” he said. “They’ve done so much for me in my career, and all of my family are my role models. It’s just really awesome to have them here. I feel so grateful to have them in my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.