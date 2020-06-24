Dyersville Beckman softball is back in the win column. Bellevue softball is still searching for its first victory.
The Trailblazers shut out the Comets, 12-0, on Tuesday in Dyersville, Iowa, putting Beckman back on the winning side for the first time this week.
The Blazers moved to 4-4 while Bellevue fell to 0-5. It marks the seventh straight win Beckman has earned over the Comets.
Bellevue Marquette 4-0, Lisbon 3-9 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Mohawks (4-3) took down the 12th-ranked team in Class 1A in their opener but were unable to pull off the sweep.
Anamosa 11, Cascade 2 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Cougars (1-3) fell into a 5-0 hole after the first inning that they couldn’t rally out of.
Northeast Gooselake 9, Maquoketa 5 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals dropped their seventh straight game and fell to 1-8.
PREP BASEBALL
Maquoketa 10, Northeast Gooselake 0 (6 innings) — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Grant Michel’s two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth pushed the Cardinals (3-3) to a mercy-rule win over the Rebels.