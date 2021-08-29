A capsule look at the Iowa boys high school cross country season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (10th year)
Last season — The Comets won the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cascade and finished fifth at the state meet in Fort Dodge with 172 points.
Returning state qualifiers — Payton Griebel (soph., 13th, 17:10.4), Ben Steinbeck (jr., 59th, 18:53.8), Jake Bormann (soph., 70th, 19:24.7), Kaden Guenther (soph., 75th, 19:33.3).
Other returning letterwinners — Aidan Onken (jr.), Ben Meyer (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Gabe Manders (fr.), Nolan Dunne (fr.), Aiden Harms (fr.).
Outlook — The Comets return five of their top seven runners from a year ago and will again be led by a Griebel brother. Payton Griebel is coming off a great spring season in which he ran 4:34 in the mile and 9:58 in the 3,200. He opens the season ranked No. 5 individually in Class 1A, while the Comets hold down the No. 6 team spot in the Iowa Association of Track Coaches poll. His older brother, state champion Brady Griebel, is now running at the University of Northern Iowa.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Olivia Dietzel (2nd season)
Last season — The Mohawks finished ninth at the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Cascade.
Returning letterwinners — Nolan Tracy (sr.), Trevor Klein (jr.), Ethan DeSotel (jr.), Andrew Schmidt (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Joe Hager (sr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks return four dedicated runners from a year ago, when they made strong strides throughout the season. Marquette is low on numbers, however, with just five runners on the roster.
CASCADE
Coach — Phil Kauder (1st year)
Last season — The Cougars finished fourth at the Class 1A state qualifying meet they hosted.
Returning state qualifier — Adam Knepper (jr., 44th, 17:56).
Other returning letterwinners — Davis Trumm (sr.), Max Nadeau (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Benjamin Gehl (jr.), Sean Pry (jr.), Giovanni Vega-Vega (soph.).
Outlook — One legend replaces another, as Kauder steps in to take the coaching reigns from the retired Bob Davidshofer. Kauder has long been one of the most decorated road race runners in Dubuque County history. He takes over a 15-runner squad that enters the season lean on varsity running experience. Knepper is ranked No. 22 in the preseason poll.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (16th season)
Last season — Clayton Ridge hosted a Class 1A qualifier and finished third as a team, missing a state berth by one spot.
Returning letterwinners — Keaton Reimer, Gavin Moser, Teagan Palmer.
Promising newcomers — Erik Flores, Joshua Stade, Jackson Patino, Nate Meier, Hiram Werger, Blake Ihde, Elliot Brown.
Outlook — Clayton Ridge returns a strong nucleus of juniors who look to build on third-place finishes in the Upper Iowa Conference and the state qualifying meet.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Tyson Squiers (5th season)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished 14th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at Jesup.
Returning letterwinners — Auden Recker (sr.), Jacob Schlarmann (soph.), Cassius McGrane (sr.), Spencer Rea (jr.), Joe Schneider (jr.), John Paul Grebner (jr.), Ryan Schlarmann (sr.), Sheldon Corkery (sr.), Isaac Westhoff (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Parker Domeyer (fr.), Erik Koopman (sr.), Shawn Brunsman (fr.).
Outlook — The Trailblazers return one of the largest squads in program history and are coming off a strong summer of workouts. Beckman hopes that pays off when it comes to the championship portion of the season. Recker has the fourth-fastest time in school history, and Jacob Schlarmann is seventh overall.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Mike Lutgen (15th season)
Last season — The Vikings placed 11th at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Clayton Ridge.
Returning letterwinners — Zander Carter (sr.), Nathan Carter (sr.), Lucas Rezende (sr.), Sam Schilling (sr.).
Promising newcomer — Landin Carter (sr.), Korey Putz (sr.), Noah Morris (fr.).
Outlook — The Vikings don’t have a true front-runner, but the top five runners on the squad can pack run very well, which comes in handy in team competitions. The key will be the fourth and fifth runners getting close to the top three, and the development of the sixth and seventh runners. Ed-Co figures to be in the hunt for a top-three finish in the Tri-Rivers Conference.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (4th year)
Last season — The Cardinals finished 11th at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Monticello.
Returning letterwinners — Jayden Koos (jr.), Breckin Downey (soph.), Vincent Frana (soph.), Zachary Lafrenz (soph.), Cameron Tracy (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Bradley Lafrenz (soph.), Victor Frana (fr.), Jacob Naab (fr.).
Outlook — Dennis returns a squad with plenty of cross country experience, but it lacks depth. The Cardinals have been on an upward trajectory, which could pay dividends in the championship portion of the season.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Sara Dever
Last season — The Wildcats took sixth at the Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Cy Huber (sr., 18th, 17:35.7), Nolan Ries (sr., 20th, 17:39.7), Michael Schaul (sr., 34th, 18:06.8), Landin Frasher (jr., 84th, 19:47.1), Toby Grimm (soph., 97th, 20:27.7).
Promising newcomer — Mitch Heims (sr.)
Outlook — Maquoketa Valley returns five of the seven runners who competed at state last year and opens the season ranked No. 3 in Class 1A. Huber opens the season ranked No. 14, Ries is No. 15, and Schaul is No. 29.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Dale Meyer
Last season — The Hawks placed 14th at the Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Outlook — The Hawks graduated their entire lineup from last season’s state meet and will have to rebuild. Blake Smith led the team last season by finishing 20th.