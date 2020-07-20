Hayden Brauer was already planning on coming to Dubuque. His family makes the nearly nine-hour trip every summer from the Wichita, Kan., suburbs to the tri-states to visit relatives and stock up on that famous Iowa sweet corn.
It so happened that this year’s trip coincided with the Mississippi Valley Open, too. So Brauer, a freshman tennis player at Cowley Community College (based in Kansas) decided he’d take up his favorite sport as well.
By early Sunday afternoon, Brauer was Dubuque’s brightest tennis player.
He rebounded from an opening-set loss to defeat Cedar Rapids, Iowa’s Rami Scheetz — 4-6, 7-6 and 6-3 — and win the MVO men’s open singles final at Wahlert’s O’Connor Tennis Center.
“My dad grew up here. We have family right up the road,” said Brauer, 19. The championship court stands contained several aunts, uncles and cousins during Sunday’s final. “It’s really nice. Iowa’s a lot more humid than Kansas, but it was a fun tournament. I don’t doubt (that I’ll be back).”
Sunday was a fitting conclusion to the Open, which had some pandemic-related alterations. The tournament was spread out over three different tennis arenas — O’Connor, Hempstead’s Roos Courts and Dubuque Senior’s Meyer Courts. Social distancing measures were in place along with limited spectators, and the juniors portion of the tournament was limited to only Iowa players.
But by the time of the men’s open final, it was the same high-quality tennis fans had grown accustomed to.
“I’m enjoying it greatly,” said MVO tournament director Dishon Deering. “Our championship crowd is a little bit mellow compared to what we’re used to having, but everyone here is very enthusiastic and excited that we were able to put on the tournament.
“We have some top players in the final. … The Mississippi Valley is a staple in the tennis community. We’ve hosted it for 52 years. It has deep-rooted tradition.”
Scheetz defeated Iowa City’s David Dileo (6-3, 7-5) and Brauer swept North Liberty, Iowa’s Trent Schneider (6-2, 6-3) in the Sunday morning semifinals to stage a top-line clash. A former Iowa high school state champion in both doubles and singles for Cedar Rapids Washington, Scheetz looked dominant through the first half of his match with Brauer, even moving within a game of clinching the title for himself.
But with a 6-5 lead in Set 2, leg cramps began to hamper Scheetz’s play. He required a 20-minute medical timeout during play. After Brauer evened Set 2, 6-6, Scheetz limped through a 7-3 tiebreaker loss to force a must-win third set.
“Didn’t go the way I wanted it to today, but nothing you can do. Can’t win every match,” said Scheetz, a former MVO juniors champion who competed at the NCAA Division I level at UConn. This summer, UConn announced it was cutting men’s tennis due to pandemic-related budget hardship, leading Scheetz to transfer to Saint Louis University. “I was dealing with some cramps. I was in control and the legs started to go. Unfortunately, that’s what happens sometimes.”
The two finalists held serve through the first two games of Set 3. Brauer then awoke to take the next four games, making for a visibly frustrated Scheetz.
The Cedar Rapids native bounced back to cut his deficit to 5-3. But with the serve, Brauer won the first three points of the final game, and on his second championship point, smashed a forehand shot to his left to clinch the title.
“I kept playing my game, didn’t get down on myself and wound up pulling it out,” said Brauer. “I just started putting more balls in. Not playing too passive, but also not playing too aggressive, and it wound up working for me.”
Brauer won a $350 grand prize (less than the $500 offering to maintain college eligibility requirements). Scheetz was awarded $250 for second place.