BY JIM LEITNER
Telegraph Herald sports editor
The green flag for the 42nd annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic will drop Wednesday evening at the 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, and conclude two days later with more than $100,000 in prize money on the line.
Action begins at the former Farley Speedway with an open practice session and an optional King of the Hill race in all four classes — Late Model, Modified, Sport Modified and Stock Cars. The grandstands open at 6 p.m., and there will be no admission charged for the opening session.
The action continues Thursday night with all four classes in action. The grandstands open at 5 p.m., and hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Grandstand admission will be $15 for adults, while students and military will be admitted for $12, and those 12-and-under and 70-and-over will be admitted free.
Championship night is scheduled for Friday night in all four classes. The highlight of the evening will be the 50-lap Late Model feature, which pays $12,000 to the winner. The 50-lap Modified feature includes a $5,000 prize for the winner. The grandstands open at 4 p.m., with opening ceremonies slated for 7 p.m.
Adult admission for Friday’s show will be $25, while students and military will be $18, and kids under 12 and seniors over 70 will be admitted free.
The Palace Ballroom on the 300 Raceway grounds will feature live music following all three nights of the Yankee. Camping spots and back stretch parking spots are available but limited. For more information, call 563-744-3304.
HURST CAPTURES FEATURE WIN AT QUINCY
Local Late Model standout Jeremiah Hurst went wire-to-wire on Sunday night while winning the 30-lap Deery Brothers Summer Series main event at Quincy Raceway in Quincy, Ill. His fourth career IMCA Late Model tour victory was good for $2,000.
“I’ve always run good at Quincy,” Hurst said in Victory Lane. “When I started running Late Models, it always seemed like I did pretty good. I’ve always been comfortable there. Of course, it always helps to start up front like I did tonight.
“The track was rough in the heat race but they worked on it and it was about 10 times better in the feature. This was a good win. It definitely makes the ride home better.”
Hurst became the sixth different winner in seven Deery events this season.
RYAN PLACES 8TH AT CROSSFIT GAMES
Jenn Ryan, a 1998 graduate of Dubuque Wahlert who trains with Team Invictus of San Diego, placed eighth in the Women’s 35-39 age division at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis., earlier this month.
She finished ninth, fifth, seventh, eighth, seventh and sixth in her six events to total 320 points. This was her third trip to the CrossFit Games after qualifying as part of a team the past two times.
Anna Tobias, of South Fayette, Penn., won the competition with 690 points.
BECKMAN’S GROVER NAMED ACADEMIC ALL-STATE
Dyersville Beckman senior outfielder Owen Grover earned a spot on the 33rd annual Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s academic all-state team. A panel of coaches selected the senior players who demonstrated outstanding academic, moral and athletic characteristics during their high school careers.
The 23 first-team members were honored at the IHSBCA All-Star Banquet on Aug. 10 at the Carrollton Inn Banquet Center in Carroll, Iowa. An additional 24 players made the second team.