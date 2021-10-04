Mikey Burchill will never forget his first United States Hockey League goal. His Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates made certain of that.
Dubuque’s first-timers took all the stuffing out of the Green Bay Gamblers’ Teddy Bear Toss Night on Saturday. Four different players scored their first career USHL goals, and Philip Svedeback earned his first career USHL win to punctuate Dubuque’s 7-1 rout in the Gamblers’ home opener at the Resch Center.
“That was really, really cool to see the bench celebrate like they did when I scored,” said Burchill, at 16 the youngest player on the team. “I think they loved it more than I did. That’s such a good feeling, skating back to the bench to celebrate with the guys who I know have my back and really wanted it for me. It means a lot to me to know I have that kind of support. The bench was really on fire tonight.”
Mikey DeAngelo, Samuel Sjolund and Axel Kumlin also scored their first USHL goals as the Saints rebounded from an early 1-0 deficit to improve to 2-0-1-0 for second place in the Eastern Conference.
“All four of us are going to remember this day, but what’s going to make it even more special is that we did it as a team,” Kumlin said. “We needed to kind of wake up after we gave up that (first) goal and get back to playing our structure. When we trust our game and play the way we can, we can be a really good hockey team.”
Nicholas VanTassle triggered Green Bay’s Teddy Bear Toss with a goal on a fortunate bounce 7:11 into the game. He scored his first career USHL goal when his centering pass from behind the net deflected off Svedeback’s skate and into the net, and the crowd of 2,157 showered the ice with stuffed animals to be donated to charity.
Svedeback made 33 saves the rest of the way to improve to 1-0-1-0.
“It feels really good to get the first one,” Svedeback said. “I wish I could have gotten it last week against Tri-City in Pittsburgh, but it definitely feels good to get it out of the way.
“I tried to forget that goal right away and move on. It helped that we scored on the next whistle. That gave me a big confidence boost.”
Just 29 seconds later, DeAngelo tied the game with his first career USHL goal. Kenny Connors flipped the puck out of his own end, Tristan Lemyre moved it ahead to DeAngelo at center ice, and DeAngelo cut from right to left before wiring a shot from the left circle past goalie Aaron Randazzo’s blocker.
“It was pretty cool to get my first one, but I think it meant more to score the goal that got the boys back on track,” DeAngelo said. “That seemed to switch the whole game around for good. We started burying more and more, and, besides a couple of their power plays, we had the momentum pretty much the whole game.”
Connors gave the Saints the lead 3:25 later, just seconds after Green Bay’s first power play expired. Lemyre made a touch pass in his own zone to Connors, who drive the right wing, outmuscled a defender, cut to the net and slipped the puck between Randazzo’s leg pads for his second of the season.
Dallas Stars prospect Sjolund extended the lead to 3-1 at the 17:01 mark. Sjolund made a pass from the right corner to Ryan Beck in the right faceoff dot, and the Green Bay defense lost him in coverage. Beck returned the puck to a wide-open Sjolund, who tucked the puck around a prone Randazzo for his first USHL goal.
Dubuque’s onslaught continued early in the second period with three goals in the first 6:30.
Ryan Beck made it 4-1 at the 1:18 mark, when he took a Stephen Halliday pass in the low slot, made a toe-drag move on Randazzo and hit a wide-open net. Just 2:40 later, Lemyre and Max Montes set up Kumlin’s first USHL goal, a power play one-timer from the top of the left faceoff circle.
Burchill joined the fun at the 6:30 mark. Burchill drove the net and scored on the rebound of Nikita Borodayenko’s shot from the slot.
Lemyre capped a four-point night by scoring on a breakaway 3:40 remaining in regulation. Kumlin provided the outlet pass, and Lemyre beat Randazzo high for his second goal of the season.
The Saints killed all seven of Green Bay’s power plays. Dubuque went 1-for-5 with the man advantage and took 34 shots on Randazzo.
Through just three games, 16 different players have tallied at least one point for Dubuque. That includes 10 different goal scorers.
“It’s huge to have that kind of scoring, especially from the guys who are new to the league,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “It shows that they’re adapting to the league very well. And we don’t necessarily have to rely on the veterans every night to carry us.”