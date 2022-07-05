DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman did just enough to advance to the Iowa Class 2A District 8 championship game.
The No. 4-ranked Trailblazers defeated Waukon, 5-0, in 4 1/2 innings when a lightning delay halted play at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday. Although it didn’t start raining, ominous clouds rolling in toward Jenk Field prompted the umpires and coaches to call the game complete.
Beckman (22-13) will play Monticello (15-6) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday back at Jenk Field. Monticello defeated MFL/Mar-Mac, 12-1, in five innings in the opener.
Waukon, coached by former University of Dubuque coach Shane Schellsmidt, ended its season at 15-17.
“Postseason baseball is always tight, good games, but we knew we had to come out and put runs on the board early to grab the momentum,” said Nick Schmidt, who led the Beckman offense with three hits and an RBI. “The boys showed up, and we jumped on them early. It might not have been the flashiest game, but you just want to survive and advance at this point.”
Beckman jumped to an early lead in the bottom of the first inning after Luke Schieltz led off with an opposite-field single to left-centerfield and Nate Offerman reached on a hit batsman. Owen Huehnergarth drilled an RBI single to right-center, and Schmidt singled to left to make it 2-0.
After Logan Burchard reached on a hit batsman to load the bases, Waukon starter Gabe Weighner coaxed Lane Kramer and Matt Florence into pop ups to shortstop Jack O’Neill to end the inning.
The Indians threatened in the third, when Brody Gress and Noah Hatlan singled, and Lincoln Snitker walked. But Burchard got out of it on cleanup hitter Isaac Roe’s ground out to second baseman Dylan Recker.
Beckman went back to work in the bottom of the inning after Waukon reliever Josh Keenan retired the Blazers in order in the second inning. Consecutive one-out base hits by Huehnergarth, Schmidt and Burchard loaded the bases before Kramer drew a walk to force in a run, and Florence made it 4-0 with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.
Beckman coach Fred Martin went to the bullpen and reliever Offerman in the fourth after Jaden Hager walked, and Nathan O’Neill doubled to right center. Offerman fanned the 7-8-9 hitters — Mason Wasson, Gress and Hunter O’Neill — to keep the Indians off the scoreboard.
“I had a kind of a humbling week (recently), when Independence beat me on a walk-off, and I lost to Benton,” said Offerman, who fanned five and allowed no hits in two innings. “After that, I knew I had to come back throwing harder than what I was. I really rested my arm, iced it, did all kinds of arm care leading into the tournament. I felt like I was throwing way harder and my stuff was way better. I knew if everything was on, they couldn’t hit me.”
Beckman made it 5-0 in the fourth. Schieltz laced another leadoff single, stole second and completed his trek around the bases on consecutive ground outs from Offerman and Luke Sigwarth. Huehnergarth restarted the offense with a hit batsman and a stolen base, but he was thrown out at the plate following a Schmidt single to right to end the inning.
