The Dubuque Fighting Saints look to extend another impressive streak today, when the National Hockey League wraps up its two-day entry draft via video conference call.
Since the Saints returned to the United States Hockey League in 2010, at least one Dubuque player has heard his name called in the draft each summer. The streak coincides success in the USHL, as the Saints have finished above .500 and qualified for the postseason each year the league hosted a playoff tournament.
Here is a brief look at the players who are most likely to continue Dubuque’s streak in the draft:
ANDREI BUYALSKY
The 6-foot-3, 178-pound center from Karaganda, Kazakhstan, not only helped jump-start the Saints with his late-December arrival following a 1-10 start, he re-established himself as a draft prospect in his final season of junior hockey eligibility. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the No. 106-ranked North American skater after he registered 15 goals and 32 points in 36 games for Dubuque.
The University of Vermont recruit went unselected in his first year of draft eligibility in 2018 after being ranked No. 120 among European skaters. An elite skater, he has represented his country at the World Junior Championships three times. Buyalsky will turn 21 in August.
JUSTIN JANICKE
NHL Central Scouting listed the 5-11, 185-pound left wing from Maple Grove, Minn., as the No. 128-ranked North American skater after he tallied 12 goals and 28 points in 43 games for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program this season. The 18-year-old decided he needed another year of USHL development before he follows in the footsteps of his father, Curtis, and his older brother, Trevor, to the University of Notre Dame.
Dubuque traded up to select Janicke with the No. 1 overall pick in this spring’s USHL Draft. Because of previous success, the Saints had never picked first overall since returning to the USHL in 2010.
NICK ROUKOUNAKIS
The 6-2, 205-pound left wing from Pembroke, Mass., has been on the Saints’ affiliates list since being selected in the fourth round of the 2019 USHL Futures Draft. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the No. 184th-best North American skater after he saw limited action at Thayer Academy and had a brief call-up to USA Hockey’s NTDP. He is committed to Boston University.
CONNOR KURTH
The 5-11, 214-pound forward from Elk River, Minn., earned a spot on the USHL’s all-rookie second team after he recorded 15 goals and 41 points in 52 games this season. The USHL also named him as its top scholar-athlete.
Kurth, who will return to Dubuque this season for another year of development before entering the University of Minnesota, earned the No. 203 ranking from NHL Central Scouting. He will turn 18 next week. Dubuque selected him in the eighth round of the 2019 Futures Draft, and the following season he recorded 70 points in 20 games for the Gentry Academy.
ANDREW KING
NHL Central Scouting ranked the Dubuque native as the 216th-best North American skater eligible for this summer’s draft after he tallied four goals and 20 points in 18 games for the Neponset Valley River Rats 18U team. He became the first Dubuque native to be drafted by the Saints when they took him in the 11th round, 157th overall, this spring. He is expected to play for the Cranbrook Bucks of the British Columbia Hockey League this winter.
SAMU SALMINEN
The 6-3, 190-pound center/left wing from Helsinki, Finland, has been on Dubuque’s affiliates list since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 USHL Draft. NHL Central Scouting listed him as the 12th-best European skater eligible for the draft after he recorded seven goals and nine points in seven games for Finland at the World Under-18 Championships. Salminen is committed to the University of Denver and has starred in the Jokerit program for the past four seasons.
PHILIP SVEDEBACK
The 6-3, 192-pound goaltender from Stockholm, Sweden, posted a 3.47 goals against average and .912 save percentage for the Vaxjo Lakers J20 squad last season before the Saints took him in the fourth round, 50th overall, in this spring’s USHL draft. The 2002 birth year player will represent Sweden at the World Junior Showcase in Plymouth, Mich.
WILLIAM HALLEN
Dubuque took the 6-1, 177-pound center from Goteborg, Sweden, in the third round, 35th overall, of this spring’s draft after the 2002 birth year forward tallied eight goals and 16 points in 17 games for the Frolunda Indians J20 squad. He will represent Sweden at the Hlinka/Gretzky Cup later this summer.