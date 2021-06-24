When two of the most impactful sports names in the state of Iowa are present, people will flock their way.
That was the case Wednesday night as Gary Dolphin and Dan Gable were in attendance at the grand opening of Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, located at 333 East 10th St. in the Millwork District.
Wednesday kicked off a five-day grand opening that runs through Sunday and will feature many former Iowa Hawkeye greats including Bobby Hansen, Ed Podolak, Marvin McNutt, Luke Recker, Nate Kaeding, Marshall Yanda and Matt Kroul. The official ribbon-cutting takes place today at 4:30 p.m.
“I’ve got to be the only Division 1 play-by-play guy in America that has a Super Bowl champion for a football analyst and an NBA champion as a basketball analyst,” Dolphin said, referencing Podolak, who works alongside him during football broadcasts, and Hansen, during basketball.
While the bar officially opened its doors on Oct. 24, the grand opening festivities were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial idea of opening the bar came about last May, but Dolphin was a little hesitant at first about getting involved.
“I pushed back for the first couple meetings because I wasn’t sure what they wanted my involvement to be,” Dolphin said. “I’m gone every weekend from Labor Day to April with football and basketball and I’m almost 70 years old. I don’t have the energy I used to have.”
After several more meetings, Dolphin was sold on the idea and the location was a big reason why.
“I’m a huge history buff and I love Dubuque architecture, whether it’s a Victorian home or this incredible Millwork District, so that really intrigued me,” he said. “This building is alive….the Millwork District is alive, there is so much going on. It’s really just an exciting time.”
One of Dolphin’s prerequisites was that the establishment pay homage to his childhood growing up in Cascade, Iowa. In an intimate corner inside the bar is “Dolph’s Corner,” a tribute to his upbringing spent working at a family-owned convenience store with the same name.
“I told them I was in as long as we could make it a tribute or salute to my mom and dad who worked their tails off to raise seven hoodlums in Cascade because of Dolphin’s corner,” he said.
The bar also features other areas for private, relaxing settings and walls covered with sports-themed memorabilia. The showcase, however, is the courtyard, surrounded by brick walls, an open sky and a 13-foot-wide LED flat-screen television.
Gable, the legendary wrestling coach from the University of Iowa, was proud to be representing his fellow Iowa ambassador.
“I throw my support behind a lot of people, especially Iowa people and people that take a lot of pride in what our state is known for or made up of or wanting to accomplish, and Gary Dolphin is an amazing guy,” Gable said. “We have both been knocked down a few times in life — not many — but you get back up, and he’s one of those guys and I can appreciate that.”
Gable said immediately upon arrival he was impressed with the growing architecture of the Millwork District and actually brought upon some nostalgia.
“I’m impressed with what has been built up,” he said. “Just going into this building, I thought, ‘there’s nothing in this building.’ It actually reminded me of my trips to Russia — just a bunch of bombed out buildings — then I walked in and it’s crazy inside. Dubuque has done a lot of work and it’s pretty damn good.”
One of Gable’s four daughters attended Loras College, so he has always had a favorable opinion of Dubuque, but recent incidents has him reconsidering his position.
“This week I was a little down on Dubuque because I think they ended up beating two of my grandkids in baseball games,” he said with a laugh. “And my grandkids are really good baseball players.”