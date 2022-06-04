Aaron Savary’s statistics pretty much speak for themselves.
But the Dubuque Wahlert senior right-handed pitcher would like to be known as far more than a stellar baseball player.
Friday morning, Savary’s off-field character took center stage along with his baseball acumen when Gatorade named him as its Iowa high school player of the year. The award recognizes academic achievement and exemplary off-field work, in addition to baseball success.
“I’m sure a lot of people look at me and think baseball is my whole life,” said Savary, who signed to play at University of Iowa. “I feel like there’s so much more to it, though, and I want to be the best man I can be, on and off the field. That’s the cool thing about this award. It’s an honor to win it because it’s about more than just what you do on the field.
“Baseball is a game of failure and how you respond to it. You have to be honest with yourself and do everything you’re supposed to do to find success in it. You have to have the mentality of staying humble, no matter what you’re going through.”
Savary has volunteered his time to umpire youth baseball games and at the Wahlert Youth Baseball Camp, along with serving at the annual Resurrection Parish Festival. He carries a 3.87 grade-point average while taking several honors-level courses.
“You can tell his parents, Scott and Dawn, have done a tremendous job with him at home because he always does the little things that require zero baseball skill, like picking up equipment and sweeping the dugout after a game,” said Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher. “It makes your job as a coach so much easier when your best players set an example like Aaron does. We’re so fortunate to have him in our program.”
Tuescher nominated Savary for the Gatorade honor and had no trouble finding community leaders willing to write letters of recommendation.
“It was really neat to hear what they had to say about Aaron and what he does in a nonathletic environment,” Tuescher said. “He’s an amazing leader, and he’s so good with the younger kids.”
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound senior enjoyed a breakthrough junior campaign in leading the Golden Eagles to a 32-11 record and a berth in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game last summer. He went 9-1 with a 1.27 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 66 innings while batting .319 with 32 RBIs and six home runs.
Prior to Friday’s Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Washington, Savary owned a 3-0 record, 0.39 ERA and 30 strikeouts against just seven walks in 18 innings of work. He also carried a .333 batting average (10-for-30) with three doubles, one home run and eight RBIs for the No. 1-ranked Eagles.
Savary started on the mound as a freshman and went 4-2 with a 2.20 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. In his COVID-shortened sophomore year, he posted a 1-1 record, 3.71 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings.
“He’s been a varsity pitcher since his freshman season and was able to get guys out throwing mid-70s — in other words, he already knew how to pitch,” said Iowa City West coach Charlie Stumpff. “Now, he’s an upper-80s guy who touches 90 and is almost unhittable. And, at the plate, he has outstanding power.”
Savary has been around the Wahlert program since age 7, when he began following older brothers Alex and Austin. Alex played at Buena Vista University and Austin at Winona State University.
“What I really appreciate about Aaron is his belief in himself,” Tuescher said. “When he was a freshman and other players in his class were starting to get Power Five scholarship offers that weren’t there for him, he just kept working and working to get to the point where those offers started to come his way.”
In his final season of high school baseball, Savary has a singular focus.
“I honestly don’t have any personal goals because it’s a team sport and one person can’t do everything,” he said. “I’m happy to do whatever it takes for the team to have success. I know we’re ranked No. 1 in 3A right now, but we haven’t accomplished anything yet. It’s all about what happens at the end of the year.
“I just want to play my part. It’s all about depth and everyone doing their part. Every run counts. Every pitch counts. We have to work as a team to generate runs and prevent the other team from scoring them.”
Savary joins an elite list of previous Gatorade Players of the Year that includes Ankeny’s Brody Brecht (2021), Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris (2019 and 2020) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Connor Van Scoyoc (2018). Brecht recently completed his freshman year with the Hawkeyes.
“Those are all great ballplayers, and it’s exciting to be mentioned with them,” Savary said. “It’s also very humbling.”
The honor makes Savary eligible for the national Gatorade Player of the Year award. He also has the opportunity to participate in Gatorade’s “Play it Forward” platform, which awards a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization to help young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.
