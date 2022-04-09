The Dubuque Fighting Saints clinched a first-round bye in the United States Hockey League playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Dubuque (36-16-2-3) trails Chicago (36-12-8-1) by four points for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining in the regular season. The top two teams in each conference earn first-round byes.
Cole Helm scored his first USHL goal 7:02 into the game to give the Saints an early lead. Just nine seconds after killing a penalty, Shawn O’Donnell had two shots blocked in front before Max Burkholder gathered a rebound, skated through the left faceoff circle and fed Helm at the top of the blue paint for a re-direction goal.
Braiden Clark leveled the score at the 15:26 mark with his first USHL goal, but the game stayed tied for only 3:32 before Helm struck again.
The line of Riley Stuart, O’Donnell and Helm pressured the puck deep in the Youngstown zone before O’Donnell fed the puck to Michael Feenstra at the left point. Feenstra unleashed a shot, and Helm got a stick on it to tip it past goaltender Jacob Fowler.
Dubuque pushed its lead to 3-1 when USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday tallied his 33rd goal and 83rd point of the season. Davis Burnside won a battle along the half-wall and swept the puck back to Lucas Olvestad at the left point. Olvestad found Halliday in the low slot, and Halliday deked the goaltender down before backhanding the puck into the net.
Tristan Lemyre gave the Saints a 4-1 cushion with his 25th goal of the season 11:18 into the second stanza following a tic-tac-toe, side-to-side passing sequence with Zane Demsey and Kenny Connors. Connors found Lemyre wide open on the back door for a tap-in goal.
Youngstown pulled within 4-3 by scoring twice in a span of 3:09 late in the second period. Charlie Lurie tallied a power play goal at 14:31, and Tiernan Shoudy scored just seconds after the Saints killed a Phantoms power play.
The momentum didn’t last. Dubuque outshot Youngstown, 13-4, in the third period to finish with a 35-19 advantage. With Fowler pulled for a sixth attacker, Lemyre blocked a shot in his own zone and banked a shot off the left wall. As the puck neared the Phantoms’ net, Max Montes pushed it across the goal line for his 14th goal of the season with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.
Paxton Geisel, pulled in his last outing, stopped 16 shots to improve to 22-9-0-2 with a 3.15 goals against average and .897 save percentage. He is committed to the University of Denver, which won the NCAA championship on Saturday night.
The Saints wrap up the season with three games against Cedar Rapids and two against Green Bay, while Chicago faces Youngstown and Muskegon twice each at Team USA once.