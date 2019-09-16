Sara Anbardan scored in the ninth minute Sunday afternoon to lead the Clarke University women’s soccer team to a 1-0 home victory over Roosevelt (Ill.).
Callie Greep set up Anbardan’s goal, which helped the Pride improve to 6-1 this season. Stevie Eide made two saves to earn the shutout in goal.
Clarke finished with a 13-5 advantage in shots.
Augsburg 4, Loras 2 — At Minneapolis: Brynn Jacobi and Gabby Junod scored for No. 19-ranked Loras, which couldn’t overcome a 4-0 deficit and fell to 5-2-0 with the non-conference defeat. Both teams took 21 shots.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 2, St. Olaf 0 — At Northfield, Minn.: Silvio Gzikas and Mitch Gullett scored goals in the second half to lead the No. 16-ranked Duhawks to the road victory. Loras finished with a 19-11 advantage in shots on goal while improving to 6-0-1.
GIRLS PREP SWIMMING
Wahlert 6th at Linn-Mar — At Marion, Iowa: Karlie Welbes finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500 freestyle to lead Wahlert to a tie for sixth place at the prestigious Linn-Mar Invitational on Saturday. Wahlert’s 200 freestyle relay also finished fifth. Ames won the team title with 530 points, Wahlert scored 182, and Senior took ninth with 58 points. Anna Pfeiffer led the Rams with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.