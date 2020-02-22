DES MOINES -- Taven Rich’s main goal for the state tournament was to have fun.
A loss in the championship match didn’t put a damper on his incredible run.
“Oh yeah, definitely had fun,” Rich said
Maquoketa’s Rich, a standout offensive lineman who started wrestling as a sophomore, finished as the Class 1A state runner-up at 285 pounds on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
Top-ranked Kaden Sutton, of ADM, countered Rich’s cradle attempt in the third period with a takedown and two back points to claim a 4-2 victory.
Neither wrestler scored in the first two periods. Sutton chose the down position to start the second period, but Rich rode out the period. Impressively, he picked up Sutton and slammed him to the mat in the second period.
“I thought it went well in the beginning,” Rich said. “To be honest, I don’t even remember how he scored. It was a good match though. I got to slam him, too, that was fun. Last time I slammed somebody that hard I got disqualified.”
Rich chose the down position to start the third period and needed just seven seconds to escape. He nearly had a takedown near the edge of the circle 18 seconds later, but officials ruled it out of bounds and ordered a reset.
On the reset, Rich tried for a cradle, but Sutton defended perfectly and took Rich to his back just long enough for two points. Rich escaped with 45 seconds left to cut his deficit to two, but Sutton, last year’s 285 runner-up, denied a tying takedown in the closing seconds.
“The margin for error gets smaller and smaller each round out there, that’s pretty obvious,” Cardinals coach Colton Feller said.
Rich, who plans to play football at Iowa Western Community College, finishes his senior season 41-2.
But he didn’t even wrestle until his sophomore season, when he went 30-14 and finished in third place at the 2A district meet.
Last year he opened up some eyes outside of Maquoketa, posting a 39-5 mark and placing third at the state tournament.
This year, he proved it wasn’t a fluke.
“Obviously not the outcome you want, but super proud of him,” Feller said. “If you had said you were going to get a kid to wrestle for three years and you would get him into the state finals, I’d probably call your bluff on it. It’s just a testament to a kid that bought into the stuff we were doing and worked hard. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. Super proud of him.”