The United States Hockey League this afternoon named Dubuque’s Oliver David as its Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season that ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic. He became the first Dubuque coach to win the award, which dates to the 1983-84 season.
David led the Fighting Saints to a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1). It marked the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.
In his first two seasons as head coach of the Saints, David posted a 54-47-21 record. The Saints qualified for the playoffs in each of those seasons and also won at least one playoff round, extending the franchise’s streak to a USHL-best nine consecutive seasons.
It marked the fourth major individual USHL award for the Saints this season. On Friday, Riese Gaber landed the Player of the Year and Forward of the Year awards, and Erik Portillo took home the Goaltender of the Year award.
Portillo and Gaber earned first-team all-USHL, while Dylan Jackson made the second team, and Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle landed on the third team.