Most of the bracket was wrestling for second place.
Not JoJo Lewis.
Most everyone outside of Dubuque Hempstead’s wrestling room believes they know who will win the Iowa Class 3A 220-pound state championship.
Lewis has a chance to etch his name into the record books instead.
Lewis, the second seed at 220, won a 15-9 decision over Southeast Polk’s 14th-seeded Antonio Loving in the state semifinals on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“Dude, this is great,” Lewis said. “I’ve been dreaming of this. I’ve replayed this situation in my head about 100 times.”
Up next for Lewis is the Mount Everest of wrestling mountains: Iowa City High’s top-seeded Ben Kueter, the 2022 U20 world champion and a three-time state champion who has not yet tasted defeat as a prep.
Kueter is trying to become the state’s 32nd four-time state champion and the sixth to do it undefeated, joining Jeff Kerber, Dan Knight, Eric Juergens, Jeff McGinness and John Meeks.
Of Kueter’s 38 wins this season, 34 have come via pin. He stuck LeMars’ Ayden Hoag in 1:53 in the other semifinal.
“I’m going to go out there, fight as hard as I can,” Lewis said. “I don’t care how good he is. I’m not just going to just give a win away. I’m not going to give a state title away. I’m going to fight until I can’t fight anymore.”
Kueter had hardly broken a sweat in the tournament prior to the semis, winning his second-round match in just 14 seconds before a 12-second quarterfinal fall.
Lewis’ only three losses this season are to Kueter.
Kueter won via technical fall over Lewis, 18-2, in the championship match at the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Coralville on Dec. 2. He then pinned Lewis in 3:15 in their dual meet on Jan. 26 and won by 15-0 technical fall in the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament finals on Jan. 28.
“He'll go out there and put on his own show,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “He’s going to go out there and wrestle hard. Not too many people in the world probably think JoJo is going to win that match. I know there’s a 1-in-a-million shot, so let’s go out there and see what we can do.”
His teammate Josiah Schaetzle wasn’t as fortunate.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Danny Diaz used a pair of takedowns, one after Schaetzle tried for a big throw in the waning seconds, to knock off the second-seeded Schaetzle, 7-1, in the 160-pound semifinals.
Schaetzle, a three-time qualifier and two-time medalist who fell to 41-3, can still finish as high as third with a pair of wins on Saturday morning. He will wrestle Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s 12th-seeded Colin Falck in the consolation semifinals.
Hempstead went 3-for-3 in the blood round, with Mitchell Pins (106) securing his second state medal and Evan Bratten (113) and Mitchell Murphy (120) locking up their firsts. Western Dubuque’s Logan Massey (182) also clinched his position in Saturday night’s Grand March.
Pins, the sixth-place finisher last year who was seeded third this year, won a 4-0 decision over Boone’s 10th-seeded Ajay Braddock in the consolation fourth round. He beat Cedar Rapids Prairie’s seventh-seeded Dylan Munson, 7-6, in the consolation fifth round. He will face Southeast Polk’s top-seeded Carter Pearson in today’s consolation semifinals with a chance to finish as high as third.
Bratten has far outwrestled his seed. A sophomore seeded 18th, Bratten earned a 3-2 victory over Southeast Polk’s sixth-seeded Wil Oberbroeckling in the blood round. He lost a 12-4 major decision to seventh-seeded Truman Folkers of Ankeny in the consolation fifth round and will wrestle Carlisle’s fourth-seeded Aiden Serrano for seventh place today.
Murphy, a sophomore seeded eighth, beat Bondurant-Farrar’s fifth-seeded Matthew McCrea, 2-0, to lock up his top-eight finish. He lost, 3-1, in sudden victory to Carlisle’s 12th-seeded Ryan Rider in the consolation fifth round and will wrestle Southeast Polk’s seventh-seeded Justis Jesuroga in the seventh-place match.
“Obviously it was a goal to get everybody on the stand when we came down here, but getting five is a pretty awesome feeling right now,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “I don’t think we’ve had five on the stand since 2016. Pretty proud of this group.
“Right now, obviously everybody is pretty ecstatic about JoJo making it to the finals. Right now my heart, as always, goes out to Josiah Schaetzle. He’s put his heart and soul and he’s kind of been the heart and soul of this program for the last few years. I love him to death. We wouldn’t be as good as we are right now without him. I’m sure he’s going to man up tomorrow and finish third and get what’s next best right now. Very proud of him. All those guys.”
Western Dubuque’s Massey beat North Scott’s Jace Tippel, 9-7, in the consolation fourth round, but fell into the seventh-place match after losing to Southeast Polk’s Holden Hansen, 5-3, in the consolation fifth round. Massey, the fifth seed, will face No. 10 Xander Kenworthy of Ankeny in the seventh-place match.
The Bobcats’ Drew Burds (170) lost a 1-0 decision to North Scott’s Seth Madden in the blood round and was eliminated.
