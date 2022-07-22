IOWA CITY -- Isaac Then beat plenty of powerhouse programs during a magical junior season.
But none of them quite compared to this one.
The crafty left-hander brilliantly shut down top-seeded Davenport Assumption on Friday to lift second-seeded Western Dubuque to a 7-1 victory in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at Duane Banks Stadium on the University of Iowa campus.
The Bobcats (32-11) won the first championship in six trips to the summer state tournament by beating a team that had scored 9.5 runs per game this season, prior to the final. Assumption (32-7) finished second for just the fourth time in 15 state championship game appearances.
Then entered the state championship game with a 7-0 record in 12 outings. The seven wins came against Pleasant Valley, Dyersville Beckman, Independence, West Delaware, Iowa City High, Dubuque Wahlert and Clear Creek-Amana --- all teams that spent time in the coaches association’s top 10 this season.
On Friday night, he struck out nine and walked one in a complete-game two-hitter. He threw 102 pitches.
The Bobcats immediately went to work in the top of the first inning. Jake Goodman led off with a solid single up the middle and stormed to third when Brett Harris went the opposite way for a one-out double that one-hopped the wall just inside the left-field foul pole.
Tucker Nauman followed with a sacrifice fly deep enough into centerfield to score the speedy Goodman for a 1-0 lead. The Knights opted to intentionally walk Garrett Kadolph, and the strategy worked when ace Chance Dreyer struck out Isaac Then to end the inning.
Western Dubuque threatened again in the second inning, when Jack Clemens reached on a one-out throwing error and hustled into third on Goodman’s two-out double inside the left-field line. But Dreyer coaxed Caleb Klein into a pop-up to shallow right field to end the threat.
The Bobcats loaded the bases in the third with nobody out on hit batsmen to Harris and Kadolph sandwiched around a walk on a 3-2 pitch to Nauman. Then promptly punched a two-run single the opposite way to left-center field for a 3-0 cushion, but the Knights caught pinch runner Connor Maiers trying to take an extra base for the first out of the frame. Dreyer ended the threat by getting Bryn Vantiger and Clemens to fly out, but his night on the mound ended and Noah Mack came on to start the fourth.
No. 9 hitter Nick Bryant greeted Mack with a solid base hit up the middle and stole second before Goodman reached on a walk. Klein followed with what looked to be a double-play ball, but an overthrow after the force-out at second allowed Bryant to come across with the fourth run.
Harris lofted a base hit to center, and Kadolph received a second intentional walk to load the bases. On the very next pitch, Then popped up to shortstop Jeff Davis to keep the lead at four.
Then, who retired eight straight from the first until the third innings, faced trouble in the fourth after Max Stein reached on an error to lead off and Dreyer walked. Then made Michael Ray his seventh strikeout victim and caught a huge break when Mack flew out to Klein. Stein wandered too far off the bag, and Klein fired to shortstop Bryant to complete a double play.
The momentum carried over to the top of the fifth. Bryant reached on a two-out hit batsman and scored all the way from first base when Goodman doubled inside the left-field line on a hit-and-run to give the Bobcats a 5-0 cushion.
Harris led off the sixth by reaching safely for the fourth consecutive time. He walked, moved up a base on a passed ball and scored easily when Nauman laced a double to left-center. Nauman came across to make it 7-0 during a first-and-third double steal with Then.
Assumption finally got to Then in the bottom of the sixth. John Argo led off by reaching on an error before Then retired Jay Costello and Stein. But Dreyer singled cleanly through the left side of the infield to make it 7-1 before Then made Ray his ninth strikeout victim of the night.
