Outlook: Northern Iowa has a chance to become the first FCS team to beat Air Force, which is 25-0 against the division entering today’s season opener. Air Force has won 15 consecutive season openers. Former Dubuque Senior standout Sam Schnee is listed as the No. 3 receiver for Northern Iowa. He was fourth on the team with 29 receptions for 403 yards and tied for the team lead with five touchdowns last year.
Last week: Missouri Valley beat Peru State, 16-6; Clarke lost to Evangel, 31-20
Last year: Missouri Valley won, 44-20
Outlook: Clarke had a chance to drive for a go-ahead score in last week’s game, but a late defensive touchdown put the game away. Clarke is 0-2 all-time against Missouri Valley. Pride quarterback Brandon Mueller is coming off a school-record performance in which he threw for 317 yards, becoming the first Clarke quarterback to break the 300-yard barrier. Receiver Gave Deadwiler caught seven catches for a program-record 161 yards and a touchdown.
Outlook: After a thunderous first half that saw the Spartans jump out to a 28-3 lead, the Pioneers stormed back with 22 third-quarter points to make last year’s season-opener a nailbiter. With a revamped offense that features a new quarterback and a brand-new receiving core, UD hopes for the same type of electric start in 2022. The Spartans will have some proven veterans on defense, so the defense should come ready to play.
Outlook: The Blugolds pulled away from the Duhawks last season in Loras’ home opener, turning a tight contest throughout into somewhat of a lopsided final score. The team’s offenses will look quite a bit different this time around with the graduation of two of the best players in each conference. UW-Eau Claire lost star running back Austin Belot, while Loras graduated four-year starting quarterback Noah Sigwarth. The Duhawks feature a veteran-laden defense in 2022, so look for them to be eager to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Week 1.
