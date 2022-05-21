DES MOINES — Talk about saving the best for last.
As a crowd of approximately 10,000 people watched intently the final race of the 2022 Iowa state track & field meet, the Rams’ 4x400 boys relay team gave them something to cheer about.
Easton Stackis, Jack Gilligan, Jaden Arnold and Matthew Kruse brought home the Class 4A 4x400 title in a school-record time of 3:19.82.
For seniors Stackis, Gilligan and Kruse, it was an unforgettable way to close their prep careers, as champions, standing tall on the Blue Oval.
“This is all I’ve ever wanted,” Stackis said. “Last chance to run with these guys in high school, I just wanted to leave it all out there. It’s just the best feeling to finish it off No.1 and with the guys you’ve been training with all season.”
The Rams came into the state meet as the No. 1 seed, but knew they would have to hold off some stiff competition to earn the title.
“We knew it was going to have to take all of our best races,” Gilligan said. “Everything was going to have to go right, and we came out here today and executed. It feels great.”
Arnold, a sophomore who ran the third leg, knew if he gave Kruse a fighting chance, they could pull it off.
“I was thinking, ‘Come on, Matt, just pull this out,’” Arnold said. “I knew I had only one more shot with these guys, it’s just awesome to go out on top with them.”
Coming off a gold medal in Friday’s 400 hurdles, Kruse had to gain some ground to will the Rams to victory.
“I knew I had to go and I had to go as hard as I could,” Kruse said. “I was so behind, I had no idea that I could get there. This means the world. Nothing could be better than running with these guys right now.”
Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius spun a negative into a positive on Saturday.
After missing out on the opportunity to defend his title in the 100-meter dash by not advancing to the final, Brosius gained a bit of redemption by earning bronze in the 3A 200.
“I was really disappointed about the 100, but really happy that I still had the 200 to compete in,” Brosius said. “I really wanted to regain my confidence back and I’m happy that happened today.”
Brosius earned another medal Saturday, running the anchor leg of the 3A fifth-place 4x100 (43.74), along with Charlie Irwin, Carson Cummer and Bryce Rudiger.
Bellevue’s Payton Griebel followed up his fourth-place effort Thursday in the 3,200 with a bronze Saturday in the 1A 1,600 in 4:30.50, and he used a little strategy to do so.
Scheduled to run in the 800 on Saturday, Griebel elected to skip that event in order to preserve energy.
“I was debating it all night, constantly second-guessing myself until I realized I might be able to get up there (in the 1,600),” Griebel said. “I just stayed prepared and stayed ready for this race. I kept calm and kept my head level and I felt like that’s why I was able to do well here.”
Western Dubuque’s Eli Naumann finished his prep track and field career with two more medals on Saturday, placing fourth in both the 3A 800 (1:55.40) and 1,600 (4:22.47).
“There’s a ton of emotions today,” said Naumann, who claimed gold Thursday in the 4x800. “It’s fun, it’s sad, nerves, emotions are all over the board. It’s up, down, up, down all weekend and that’s what makes this place so much fun.”
Other area boys athletes who placed in the top eight and earned medals on Saturday included Dubuque Hempstead’s Derek Leicht, 800 (fifth, 1:56.17), Noah Pettinger, 110 hurdles (eighth, 15.84), John Maloney, 1,600 (eighth, 4:21.48); Cascade sprint medley (Luka Rickels, Will Hosch, Jack Menster, Cole Miller, fifth, 1:36.24), 4x400 (Isaac Nava, Luka Rickels, Davis Trumm, Cole Miller, sixth, 3:29.16); Bellevue’s Riley Carrier, 110 hurdles (seventh, 15.34), 4x400 (Kaden Guenther, Riley Carrier, Nolan Dunne, Alex Pitts, sixth, 3:32.37); Western Dubuque 4x400 (Nathan Williams, Timmy Horsfall, Caleb Klein, Dylan Schroeder, seventh, 3:32.05); Maquoketa Valley sprint medley (Preston Roling, Lance McShane, Michael Schaul, Cy Huber, fourth, 1:36.97), 4x400 (Huber, McShane, Nolan Ries, Schaul, fourth, 3:29.36).
Area boys athletes who competed in Saturday’s finals but placed outside the top eight included Bellevue sprint medley (12th, 1:38.41), Aiden Onken, 1,600 (14th, 4:45.07); Western Dubuque’s sprint medley (DNF), Brenden Begle, 800 (11th, 2:00.41), Isaiah Hammerand, 1,600 (15th, 4:33.09); Hempstead sprint medley (15th, 1:36.86), Jonathan O’Brien, 1,600 (16th, 4:31.33); Dubuque Senior sprint medley (DQ); Edgewood-Colesburg sprint medley (15th, 1:38.81).
