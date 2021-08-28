In a battle of programs that have won two of the last three Iowa Class 3A state football titles, Cedar Rapids Xavier sent Western Dubuque to a 28-14 loss to open the season on Friday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Bobcats opened the scoring on quarterback Jack Clemens’ 79-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Oltmanns for a 7-0 lead at the 8:15 mark of the first quarter. The Saints answered with a pair of scores in the second quarter for a 14-7 lead at halftime.
The Bobcats tied it in the third quarter, when on a 3rd-and-13 from the Saints’ 15-yard line, Clemens found Oltmanns again on a bubble screen that found paydirt to make it 14-14.
The Saints stifled the Bobcats in the fourth quarter and added a pair of touchdowns to ice the game away. The winning score came on Alex Neal’s 1-yard QB sneak TD with 8:57 remaining.
Dyersville Beckman 28, Camanche 14 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Trailblazers were balanced and consistent on both ends of the ball to earn a season-opening victory, powered by three touchdown runs from Owen Huehnergarth.
Bellevue 19, Northeast Goose Lake 12 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: It wasn’t necessarily pretty, but the Comets fought to the end and it paid off with a victory in their season opener.
Independence 50, Maquoketa 7 — At Independence, Iowa: The Cardinals were blitzed in their season opener by the Mustangs.
Turkey Valley 14, Edgewood-Colesburg 0 — At Jackson Junction, Iowa: The Vikings dropped the 8-player contest that was called final in the second quarter due to weather.
ILLINOIS
Fulton 14, Galena 13 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates lost a nail-biter at home to open the season. Ethan Hefel threw a 4-yard TD pass to Brady Schemehorn in the second quarter, and then Hefel ran for a 4-yard score with 3:16 to play. However, the extra point failed as the Pirates lost a heartbreaker. Schemehorn finished with six grabs for 64 yards and the score.
Durand/Pecatonica 24, East Dubuque 8 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors couldn’t find quite enough offense in their season opener.
Forreston 38, Stockton 14 — At Forreston, Ill.: The Blackhawks couldn’t slow down the Cardinals in their season opener.
Freeport Aquin 52, River Ridge 8 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats had their hands full in a loss to the Bulldogs in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 36, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Beau Kopp tossed three touchdown passes, with two going to Carter Olson, and Chayse Barth added two TD runs as the Cubans ran away at home to a second consecutive blowout and improved to 2-0.
Prairie du Chien 12, Tomah 7 — At Tomah, Wis.: Joey Xiya’s 32-yard field goal gave the Blackhawks (1-1) their first lead early in the third quarter, and then a safety with 1:20 to play sealed the victory for Prairie du Chien.
River Ridge 39, Seneca/Wauzeka-Steuben 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Due to a tornado warning, the Timberwolves made sure to put this game away in the first half with a 33-point second quarter. Will Cooley carried 11 times for 137 yards and four touchdowns to lead River Ridge in the rout.
St. Mary’s Springs 20, Darlington 6 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds’ offense couldn’t get going in the home loss to St. Mary’s Springs, but did find the end zone late on blocked punt return score.
Belmont 42, North Crawford 0 — At Soldiers Grove, Wis.: Waylon Palzkill rumbled for four touchdown runs of 4, 3, 1 and 15 yards as the Braves routed North Crawford in 8-player action.
Columbus 42, Platteville 6 — At Columbus, Wis.: The Hillmen dropped to 0-2 with an ugly road loss to a tough Columbus squad.
River Valley 32, Lancaster 8 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Flying Arrows suffered another rough loss and sit at an uncharacteristic 0-2.
Westby 12, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0 — At Westby, Wis.: In a game called early due to weather, the tri-op was held scoreless to drop to 0-2.
Richland Center 31, Fennimore 6 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Golden Eagles failed to manage much offense in a tough road loss to the Hornets.
Marshall 28, Black Hawk/Warren 14 — At Warren, Ill.: The co-op battled hard but fell short against Marshall at Meridian Park.