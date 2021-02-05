Former Loras College cross country and track & field standout Audrey Miller this week received the prestigious Johanna Olson Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year award from the American Rivers Conference.
The league’s highest individual honor, in its 20th year, recognizes a graduate from the previous academic year for her commitment on and off the playing field. To qualify for the honor, an athlete must have exhausted her athletic eligibility, carry at least a 3.5 grade point average, demonstrate a high level of accomplishment in athletics and show evidence of scholarly achievements and community leadership.
“Audrey is the most thoughtful, considerate, kind and caring person I have ever met,” Loras cross country and track & field coach Bob Schultz said. “She has a true servant’s heart and puts others’ needs above her own on a daily basis. I have never met anyone that resembles a Christ-like attitude more than Audrey Miller.”
Miller, a native of Appleton, Wis., became the sixth Loras athlete to win the award and the fourth female from the school. She is now studying geochemistry and planetary sciences at the University of California at Davis.
Miller earned all-conference accolades in cross country and two in indoor and outdoor track. She won the 2016-17 Loras Female Athlete of the Year honor, while also earning MVP recognition in cross country and track. She was a six-time all-American and holds the conference championship 5,000-meter record with a time of 17:13.94 set in 2017.
Miller graduated from Loras in December 2019 with a degree in chemistry and minors in Spanish and biology. She earned academic all-American honors a total of eight times.
Miller served as a volunteer with the After-School STEM Education Program in Dubuque and helped with the Loras High School Chemistry Olympics. Miller participated as an Antioch Retreat Leader, created and edited the Loras College Survival Guide to the Science Hall and worked with the student newspaper all four years.
Pemsl sidelined — Cordell Pemsl, a graduate student on the Virginia Tech basketball team, has been sidelined by a back injury since late December. In nine games with the Hokies, he averaged 2.6 points and 2.9 rebounds as the first player off the bench. The Hokies are 13-4 and 7-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Eddy playing at DMACC — Rachel Eddy, a freshman defensive specialist/libero from Dubuque Wahlert, leads the Des Moines Area Community College volleyball team with 55 digs through the first four matches of the season. The Bears are off to a 2-2 start.
Kerf to Upper Iowa — Parker Kerf, a senior from Dubuque Senior, will continue his football career at NCAA Division II Upper Iowa University in the fall. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver signed with the Peacocks on Wednesday.
Belken to nationals — Hawkeye Community College’s Connor Belken, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, earned a berth in the national junior college indoor track & field meet in the 600 meters. He secured the invitation in the season-opening Mel Tjeerdsma Classic on Jan. 16 at Northwest Missouri State University.
Loras spikers picked 4th — The Loras men’s volleyball team has been picked to finish fourth in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, which expanded this season to include Greenville University and Illinois Wesleyan. Carthage, North Central and Augustana were picked to finish ahead of the Duhawks.