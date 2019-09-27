First Ryan Winger crossed the finish line with a sizzling 15:45 time that fell 3 seconds off his personal record and 7 seconds behind the Dubuque Hempstead school mark.
Owen Maloney, Mason Suarez and Derek Leicht followed to place four Mustang runners in the top five. Seconds later came Marcus Leitzen, Jacob Westermeyer and Brady Blean and all of a sudden Hempstead had seven runners in the top 10 and was looking to celebrate another strong boys cross country meet.
It almost wasn’t meant to be. A wardrobe malfunction by one of those runners nearly disqualified the entire Mustang team on Thursday and nearly overshadowed what would’ve been a Hempstead title at the Jim Boughton Cross Country Invitational at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
“We weren’t trying to make a statement,” Mustangs coach Mark Ressler explained. “It was just an honest mistake.”
Article 3 of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s cross country rule clarifications section states the penalty “for the wearing of illegal equipment … shall result in a disqualification from the event.” One of Hempstead’s runners wore a shirt with a different logo than his teammates, and meet officials debated after the race whether or not this meant the Mustangs would receive a DQ.
A quick call to the IHSAA cleared things up. Meet officials instead issued Hempstead a warning, allowing the Mustangs to preserve their title and breathe a sigh of relief. Hempstead scored 20 points as a team, a full 50 lower than second place Western Dubuque.
“Fortunately they just gave us a team warning and it was just an oversight on my part,” Ressler said. “I should’ve been more attentive to the details and made sure they were all wearing the same jersey. Foolish on my part. … We’re very pleased that it was just a warning. Pretty relieved because that would’ve been on me.”
The front of the boys race was all green and white. Winger pushed ahead of the pack from the starting gun and essentially led the race, wire-to-wire. Suarez was at his heels in the beginning along with Maloney, but over the final third of the race, Iowa City Liberty’s Bowen Gryp passed them both for second place. Maloney placed third, Suarez fourth, Leicht fifth and Leitzen seventh to score for Hempstead.
“Running alone for nearly the entire race, with nobody to push me but myself, I’m pretty happy with that,” Winger said. “Our team has a lot of depth to it. Our guys are working hard every day. Everyone’s showing up to practice with a good attitude, getting better. I’m just really proud of everybody. Everyone competed really well tonight.”
Also in the top-10 was Dubuque Wahlert’s Nathan Munshower, who placed sixth overall and led the Golden Eagles to third place in the team standings with 84 points. The Bobcats didn’t have a single top-10 finisher, but all seven runners claimed the 12-18 spots, led by Austin Huberty.
It wound up being a city sweep in the co-ed meet. In the girls race, Lilly Schmidt placed first in 18:15, Claire Edmondson was second in 18:28 and Izzy Gorton finished sixth in 19:09 to lead Dubuque Senior to a team title with 38 points.
Schmidt has been knocking on the door for a meet title throughout her three years running for the Rams but could never quite get over the hump. After crossing the finish line, her eyes rolled to the back of her head and she collapsed from exhaustion. When she came to, Schmidt was emotional as the feeling of victory sunk in.
“It’s the first time I’ve ever won a varsity race, so it’s a lot of emotions at once,” Schmidt said. “I always knew I could do it, but part of me always had a little bit of doubt. To finally do it just adds a lot of motivation and belief in myself.”
The Mustang girls placed second with 70 points led by Hannah Brown’s fourth-place finish and Emma Holesinger in seventh. Gabby Moran paced Wahlert in third place as the Golden Eagles claimed the third spot with 83 points. Iowa City High finished fourth as a team, and Lauren Klein and Elly Burds rounded out the top-10 to earn a fifth-place team finish for Western Dubuque with 94 points.