Southwestern showed off its depth in its playoff opener.
Landon Rogers scored a game-high 14 points, Anthony Martin added 12, and 11 different Wildcats scored at least two points in third-seeded Southwestern’s 65-29 victory over 14th-seeded Weston in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Hazel Green, Wis.
Aiden Keleher and Everett Droessler added eight points apiece for the Wildcats (17-7), who will host sixth-seeded Benton in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Recommended for you
Potosi 75, La Farge/Youth Initiative 32 — At Potosi, Wis.: Gavin Wunderlin scored a game-high 20 points, Logan Krueder added 12 and Aidan Uppena had 11, and 10 different Chieftains scored in second-seeded Potosi’s rout of La Farge in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Potosi (19-5) will host seventh-seeded Barneveld in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Barneveld 49, Shullsburg 43 — At Barneveld, Wis.: Seventh-seeded Barneveld ousted the 10th-seeded Miners in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Ithaca 73, Cassville 49 — At Ithaca, Wis.: Fifth-seeded Ithaca beat the 12th-seeded Comets in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
Cuba City 82, Riverdale 43 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Max Lucey scored 19 points, Cody Houtakker and Gavin Vaassen added 13 apiece and Reese Rosenkranz had 12, and the fifth-seeded Cubans handled 12th-seeded Riverdale in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Cuba City (18-7) will play at fourth-seeded River Ridge in Friday’s regional semifinal.
River Ridge 79, Lancaster 48 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The fourth-seeded Timberwolves routed the No. 13-seeded Flying Arrows in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
River Ridge will host fifth-seeded Cuba City in Friday’s regional semifinal.
Fennimore 51, Iowa-Grant 42 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The eighth-seeded Golden Eagles beat the ninth-seeded Panthers in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal and advanced to play at top-seeded Onalaska Luther in Friday’s regional semifinal.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Iowa 9, Loras 2 — At Iowa City: McCallum went 2-for-3 and drove in a run as the Duhawks lost to the Hawkeyes.
Dubuque 11, Saint Mary’s 2 — At Auburndale, Fla.: Parker Allen went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs, and Kyle Radi and Patrick Rafferty drove in two runs apiece as the Spartans beat Saint Mary’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.