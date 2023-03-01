Southwestern showed off its depth in its playoff opener.

Landon Rogers scored a game-high 14 points, Anthony Martin added 12, and 11 different Wildcats scored at least two points in third-seeded Southwestern’s 65-29 victory over 14th-seeded Weston in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Hazel Green, Wis.

