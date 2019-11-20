Erik Portillo’s performance this weekend gained plenty of attention — first on the auction block, then from the United States Hockey League office.
The 6-foot-6, 224-pound native of Goteborg, Sweden, backstopped a 2-1 overtime victory over Tri-City on Friday and a 5-1 decision over Lincoln a night later to give the Dubuque Fighting Saints a sweep on Military Appreciation Weekend at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Following Saturday’s win, Portillo’s game-worn jersey sold for a whopping $4,100 at an auction to benefit the Veterans Freedom Center on Kerper Boulevard. Three days later, the USHL named Portillo as its goaltender of the week.
“It means a lot to me that people would want to spend that much money on my jersey, but the most important part of it is the money is going to a really good cause. That’s what I’m really happy about,” Portillo said. “I couldn’t believe it when I heard how much people were willing to bid on my jersey.
“It’s so important that we show respect for the military and everything they do to protect this country. Without them, we wouldn’t have the opportunities we have.”
Portillo, 19, stopped 24 shots and made several highlight-reel saves against Tri-City, which outplayed the Saints for the better parts of two periods on Friday night. He stopped 19 more shots a night later, when the Saints gradually pulled away from the Stars despite taking a season-high 32 penalty minutes. In 121:06 of action, he did not surrender a goal while the teams skated 5-on-5.
“Erik did everything you could ask of a goaltender this weekend, and he put us in a position to win both hockey games,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It all started with a great week of preparation in practice, then he went out and performed on the weekend to help us solidify two wins. His performance on Friday night earned him a second start over the weekend, and he absolutely ran with that opportunity.”
Portillo (8-1-1) shares the USHL lead in victories, ranks second with a 2.17 goals against average and sits in 10th with a .907 save percentage. He has allowed just one goal in five of his 10 starts this season.
Last week, Portillo signed his national letter of intent to play at the University of Michigan next fall. The Buffalo Sabres selected him in the third round, No. 67 overall, at the NHL Draft after a stellar season with the Frolunda Indians in his native Sweden.
“I’ve been working really hard on a few small technical parts of my game, and I feel like those things are really starting to work for me in games,” Portillo said. “That might have been the difference for me this weekend. It does a lot for your confidence when the things you’ve been working on in practice give you results in the games.
“I also have a great team in front of me. Those guys work very hard for me, and that gives me the confidence to play my game. It’s always fun to be recognized like this, but the most important part is getting the two wins and the four (standings) points.”
Portillo became the second Saints goalie to earn the USHL’s weekly honor. Aidan McCarthy accomplished the feat after posting an 18-save shutout in a 1-0 victory at Sioux City on Oct. 19.