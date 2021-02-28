CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City Cubans’ tournament run came to an end at the hands of a red-hot shooting Prairie School team Saturday night in a WIAA Division 4 sectional final.
The top-ranked Cubans overcame a 10-point second-half deficit to pull within two points with 1:13 remaining, but the Hawks (23-3) found a wide-open Kody Krekling on the other end to keep it a two-possession game, eventually winning, 82-77, and advancing to next weekend’s state semifinals.
“We may have just lost to the eventual state champions,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “I thought we played well down the stretch, but their coach did a good job of spreading the floor with about nine minutes left.
“This one’s going to sting for a little bit, but these kids will be fine. The sun will still come out tomorrow.”
The Cubans (21-3) took an early 10-2 lead with points from all five of their starters, but the Hawks battled all the way back to take a 17-16 lead with 8:39 to go. A 9-0 run from the Cubans put Cuba City back up, 35-27. Junior Carter Olson added a three-point play to go up, 40-31, with 1:05 remaining, but a 3-pointer from Krekling made it a six-point game at the half.
“I think that games are often times decided in the first three minutes of the second half, and Prairie came out hot,” Petitigoue said.
The Hawks used a 12-2 run to start the second half, and took a lead they would never relinquish as they shot 76 percent from the floor in the final 18 minutes.
“Running into a private city school is a tough combination, but Prairie deserved to win tonight,” Petitgoue said. “They outplayed us tonight.”
The Cubans were led by seniors Jack Misky with 25 points and Brayden Dailey with 19 points. Olson added 18 points for Cuba City.
“I love these kids, and man we are going to miss those seniors,” Petitgoue said. “Riley (Richard) has been our leader all year long, Jack has a chance to be all-state, and Brayden … what a gift from God when he transferred here. And Tyler Jones didn’t see much playing time, but he came to practice every day and worked hard. They all represented our program so well.”
The Prairie School, which will be making its first-ever trip to the state tournament, was led by Krekling with 25 points and Antuan Nesbitt with 24.