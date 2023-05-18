Potosi/Cassville’s Preston Steiner knew last Tuesday’s conference game against Belmont was going to be a big one.
The Braves have left a bad taste in the senior pitcher’s mouth during their past few meetings. During his sophomore season, Steiner dislocated his shoulder while sliding back into first base and underwent season-ending surgery. Last season, he gave up the walk-off run as Belmont earned the come-from-behind win.
“This game was a big deal for me, and it really meant a lot to me to go out there and get a win against them as a senior,” Steiner said.
Steiner, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, struck out seven and walked five in 6 2/3 innings to not only earn the win, but also secure a no-hitter.
“It felt amazing,” he said. “I didn’t even realize I threw a no-hitter until we were in the huddle after the game, but I didn’t care. I just wanted us to get a win. I couldn’t have done it without my defense behind me.”
Added Potosi/Cassville coach Tony Leibfried: “Preston did a nice job of locating his fastball and getting ahead in the count. He was focused in, and I kind of knew that he had a no-hitter going. The defense did a nice job of taking care of the balls put in play behind him.”
The senior ace has played a pivotal role in the team’s continued success this season. On Monday, the team earned back-to-back conference titles with a win over Shullsburg/Benton.
“Preston has really stepped up pitching-wise for us this season,” Leibfried said. “He’s worked hard at the fundamentals of pitching, and he’s become a lot more accurate over the past few years. When he does allow someone on base, he is very good at picking the runners off. He has eight picks this year.”
Steiner has 53 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched, and has an ERA of 0.35.
Steiner also reached base three times during the Belmont win. He has 18 hits so far this season in the No. 3 spot in the lineup, with four doubles, two triples and two home runs. He also has 12 RBIs with a batting average of .340.
“I’ve been playing on a travel team in the summers and fall since I was in the fourth grade, so it’s nice to see the hard work pay off,” Steiner said.
He will continue playing baseball next year at Marshalltown Community College.
“It’s bittersweet to know that my high school career is coming to an end soon, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue playing next year at the collegiate level,” he said.
Added Leibfried: “Preston has all the tools he needs to be successful. He works very hard, and he listens to his coaches. I think he will do very well next season, but we are hoping to have a long playoff run here before his time with us is done.”
