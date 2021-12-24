Carolina Panthers wide receiver Alex Erickson celebrates after getting a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 12 in Charlotte, N.C. Erickson prepped at Darlington High.
Three former area football standouts are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
ALEX ERICKSON
Team: Carolina Panthers
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Age: 29
Position: Wide receiver/return specialist
Hometown: Darlington, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin
Acquired: Signed to practice squad on Sept. 6, elevated to active roster for Week 1 as a COVID-19 replacement and signed to the active roster Sept. 13.
NFL debut: 2016
This season: In 13 games, Erickson has three receptions for 55 yards, including a 25-yard catch and two first-down catches. His receptions came against Houston, which released him in training camp on Aug. 31. He also has 21 punt returns for 182 yards (8.7 per attempt) and two kick returns for 57 yards (28.5 per attempt).
NFL career: Totaled 1,086 receiving yards and 93 receptions with one touchdown in five seasons in Cincinnati ... Added 135 punt returns and 108 kickoff returns for an average of 8.0 yards per punt and 24.7 yards per kickoff return ... Played in all 16 games in each of his five seasons in Cincinnati.
DAN ARNOLD
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Age: 26
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Acquired: Traded by Carolina, along with a 2022 third-round draft pick, to Jacksonville on Sept. 27 in exchange for cornerback C.J. Henderson and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the Saints the following season.
This season: Arnold is currently on the reserve/injured list. But, in 11 games, he has 35 catches for 408 yards (11.7 per reception) and a long of 28 yards. He has at least two catches in nine games and had six receptions for 64 yards against Tennessee and at least 50 yards receiving in four games.
NFL career: In 42 career games, he has 86 receptions for 1,123 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He has played for New Orleans, Arizona, Carolina and now Jacksonville.
MICHAEL JOSEPH
Team: Chicago Bears
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194
Age: 26
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Oswego, Ill.
College: University of Dubuque
Acquired: College free agent in May 2018
NFL debut: Member of Bears practice squad since 2018.
This season: The Bears flexed Joseph from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was also on the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 of the 2019 season.