DES MOINES — Sawyer Nauman’s formula is simple: Have some fun and just do better than last year.
So far, so good, but with more work yet to be done.
Nauman opened his second state tournament with a pin of Iowa City Liberty’s Vincenzo Lima in just 1 minute and 6 seconds in their 195-pound first-round bout Thursday at the Iowa Class 3A state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.
“My goal is to get higher than seventh place,” said Nauman, who placed seventh at the same weight a year ago. “Obviously, my goal is to have fun, that’s why I hope everybody wrestles, to have fun. If I can get higher than seventh place this year, I’ll consider it a successful season.”
Nauman improved to 31-3 and will face Waverly-Shell Rock’s third-ranked Jake Walker in today’s quarterfinal. Walker beat Nauman in last weekend’s district final.
No matter what happens, Nauman is definitely feeling more cozy at The Well this year. Despite all his success, last year marked his first season wrestling in more than half a decade.
“A lot more comfortable. The smells, the sights, they all ring a bell again,” he said. “It’s good to be back here.”
Nauman was just one of four area wrestlers to reach the 3A quarterfinals. Teammate and fourth-ranked Evan Surface, and Dubuque Hempstead’s third-ranked Chad Bellis and Josiah Schaetzle also won their openers.
Surface won a 6-4 decision over Indianola’s Jacob Darr at 182.
“It felt good. It felt like I kicked some rust off and I’m ready to go,” said Surface, who will face Waukee’s second-ranked Griffin Gammell in the quarterfinals.
Bellis’ introduction to the Iowa state tournament was a little bit wackier. He didn’t score a single offensive or defensive point in his 120-pound opener, but still got the win when his opponent, West Des Moines Dowling’s 10th-ranked Ethan Mahoney, was disqualified.
Contact to Mahoney’s lip caused his braces to cut the inside of his mouth. In the middle of blood time, the referee realized Mahoney wasn’t wearing his mouth guard and awarded Bellis a point. In the meantime, a coach ran back to Dowling’s locker room to fetch Mahoney’s bag and returned to the mat just seconds after the allotted 5 minutes would have expired. Officials gave Mahoney a few moments to rummage through his bag, but when the search for his mouthguard came up empty, Bellis was declared the winner.
“I got very prepared for this match,” Bellis said. “It sucked that I didn’t get to see how I felt, but I think I’ll be even more prepared tomorrow.”
Bellis, a former Illinois state champion who transferred to Hempstead over the summer, will face Fort Dodge’s fourth-ranked Lane Cowell in today’s quarterfinals.
Schaetzle, who transferred to Hempstead from crosstown Senior, won a 7-2 decision over Oskaloosa’s Leland Evans in his 145-pound match. He will face third-ranked Dreyzon Phillips of Fort Dodge in today’s quarterfinal.
“Approach it the same as this one, maybe with a little less nerves since I got that first one out of the way,” Schaetzle said. “Go out there, wrestle my heart out. Win or lose, I’ll still be happy to be here.”
The Mustangs’ fifth-ranked Adler Kramer lost his rematch with Waverly-Shell Rock’s Carter Fecht, 4-2, in the first round at 126, but rebounded with a dominant effort to reach the second day.
Hempstead’s Adam Ward (220) and Western Dubuque’s Greyson Gardner (170) and Emerson Lux-Morales (285) also lost their first-round matches, but bounced back with wins in the consolation round to reach the second day.
Western Dubuque’s Dakota Lau lost both of his matches at 160 and was eliminated.