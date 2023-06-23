Cascade and Dyersville Beckman have been placed in separate substate brackets for the Iowa Class 2A baseball postseason, meaning the two Dubuque County rivals would have to play the rubber match of their season series at the state tournament in Carroll, Iowa, next month.

No. 7-ranked Cascade earned the No. 1 seed in District 5 and will open tournament play at home at 7 p.m. on July 5 against the winner of the Oelwein vs. Clayton Ridge game scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 1 at Starmont. The bottom half of the bracket includes No. 2-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg facing the winner of the Starmont-Denver game.

Tags