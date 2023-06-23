Cascade and Dyersville Beckman have been placed in separate substate brackets for the Iowa Class 2A baseball postseason, meaning the two Dubuque County rivals would have to play the rubber match of their season series at the state tournament in Carroll, Iowa, next month.
No. 7-ranked Cascade earned the No. 1 seed in District 5 and will open tournament play at home at 7 p.m. on July 5 against the winner of the Oelwein vs. Clayton Ridge game scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 1 at Starmont. The bottom half of the bracket includes No. 2-seeded Sumner-Fredericksburg facing the winner of the Starmont-Denver game.
The District 5 survivor will face the District 6 champion in the Substate 3 final on July 8 for a berth at state. District 6 includes top-seeded New Hampton, No. 2-seeded Waukon, Osage, Crestwood, MFL/Mar-Mac and North Fayette Valley.
No. 4-ranked Beckman earned the No. 1 seed in District 7 and will open tournament play at home at 7 p.m. on July 5 against the winner of the Bellevue Marquette vs. Northeast game scheduled for 5 p.m. on July 1 at Alburnett. The bottom half of the bracket includes No. 2-seeded Waterloo Columbus facing the winner of the Alburnett-Camanche game.
The District 7 survivor will face the District 8 champion in the Substate 4 final on July 8 for a berth at state. District 8 includes top-seeded Anamosa, No. 2-seeded Grundy Center, Jesup, Monticello, Hudson and LaPorte City Union.
Beckman and Cascade split a River Valley Conference doubleheader June 15 in Cascade. Cascade took the opener, 4-3, and Beckman won the nightcap, 1-0. Last season, both Dubuque County rivals advanced to the state tournament, with the Cougars falling in the opening round and the Trailblazers reaching the semifinals.
In Class 1A, Maquoketa Valley landed the No. 4 seed in Substate 3, District 5 and will host North Tama at 7 p.m. on July 1 for the right to face top-seeded North Linn in the second round on July 5. The bottom half of the bracket includes Nashua-Plainfield against Central City and East Buchanan against Edgewood-Colesburg.
The Class 1A and Class 2A substate finals will take place July 11. The state tournament runs July 17-21.
The postseason assignments for Class 3A and Class 4A will be released next week.