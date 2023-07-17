IOWA CITY -- As soon as Isaac Then found his footing, Harlan didn’t stand much of a chance.

The Western Dubuque senior left-hander allowed three base runners to reach scoring position in the first two innings but none in the final three innings in a 10-0, five-inning victory in the Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinals Monday night at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. The top-ranked and defending state champion Bobcats (34-9) advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against DUBUQUE WAHLERT OR BALLARD. Harlan bowed out at 22-15.

