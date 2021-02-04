Justin Stovall finished with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds, and UW-Platteville men’s basketball team opened its delayed season with an 88-75 victory over UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday in Platteville, Wis. Quentin Shields added 19 points, Kyle Tuma had 15 and Logan Pearson 14 for the Pioneers.
Clarke 68, Central Methodist 66 — At Fayette, Mo.: Josh Meier scored 26 points, Keith Johnson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Pride (10-8, 9-6 Heart of America Conference) held on.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Methodist 71, Clarke 69 — At Fayette, Mo.: Nicole McDermott scored 18 points, Makenna Haase added 15 and Emma Kelchen 14, but the NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride (15-2, 11-2 Heart) saw their win streak snapped at 14.
UW-Platteville 74, UW-Oshkosh 68 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Taylor Gilbert added 15 points and Caitlyn Tipton had 13, and the Pioneers won their opener.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fennimore 51, Mineral Point 39 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson scored 23 points and Warren Adam added 10 as the Golden Eagles beat the Pointers.
Stockton 55, Pearl City 21 — At Stockton, Ill.: Mitchel Coffey scored 13 points as the Blackhawks debuted with a win.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 5, Cedar Rapids 0 — At Mystique Ice Center: Jack Leverton stopped all 15 shots he faced to help the Saints improve to 16-2-0 in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
Dan Schope scored a pair of goals, and Tyler White, Connor Lucas and Tristan Priest also had goals. Blake Bechen finished with two assists, and Malakhi Haley, Jeremiah Snyder, Blake Bakey, Owen King, Beau Baker, White and Lucas had one each.